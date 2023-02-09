Date: 2023-02-09

Views: 8

Source: Fuxin News Network

Editor in charge: Liu Dongmei



Text Size: Large Medium Small

On February 8, the municipal government held an enlarged meeting of the party group and an executive meeting to convey and study the spirit of the third plenary session of the 13th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the third plenary session of the 13th Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, and study the implementation of the municipal government system. Zhou Pengju, mayor and party secretary of the municipal government, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that the city’s government system must closely combine the study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection with the study and implementation of the spirit of the Provincial and Municipal Discipline Inspection Plenary Sessions, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the Party Central Committee The decision-making and deployment and the work requirements of the provincial and municipal party committees come up, always blowing the charge, maintaining strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time, and constantly promoting the government system to comprehensively and strictly govern the party.

According to the requirements of the meeting, first, we must talk about politics with a clear-cut stand. It is necessary to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two safeguards”, strengthen strict discipline constraints, firmly establish the awareness of the party constitution, and put strict words throughout the discipline In the whole process of construction, the requirements of “speaking integrity, understanding rules, and observing discipline” have been implemented. Second, we must strengthen political supervision. Work hard on concrete, precise, and normalized political supervision, and further develop the habit of working and living in a supervised and restricted environment. The third is to promote the in-depth development of positive wind, discipline and anti-corruption. It is necessary to conscientiously implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their detailed rules for their implementation, promote the “Don’t Be Corrupt, Can’t Be Corrupted, and Don’t Want to Be Corrupted”, keep an eye on key areas and key links, and continue to maintain a high-pressure anti-corruption situation. Fully implement the “two responsibilities for one post”, unswervingly promote the development of the government system to comprehensively and strictly govern the party, and continuously enhance the awareness and ability to resist corruption and prevent change. Carry forward the spirit of struggle, take the lead in fighting for reality, and strive to achieve new breakthroughs in the overall revitalization of Fuxin with a new atmosphere, new responsibilities, and new actions.

The executive meeting deliberated and approved in principle documents such as “Fuxin City’s “14th Five-Year Plan” Science and Technology Innovation Development Plan” and “Fuxin City’s Implementation Plan for Accelerating the Construction of Rural Delivery Logistics System”. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on scientific and technological innovation, combine the “14th Five-Year” scientific and technological innovation development plan of our city, and implement the innovation-driven development strategy in depth in accordance with the requirements of the “four orientations”, focusing on improving and perfecting the industry. Innovation chain, building and improving the scientific and technological innovation system, optimizing regional innovation layout, accelerating the innovation and development of agriculture and rural areas, promoting the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, strengthening the application of intellectual property protection, paying close attention to the construction of scientific and technological talents, optimizing the ecological environment for innovation and entrepreneurship, etc. The “Double Demonstration City” provides strong support for the realization of new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to focus on terminal consumption, conduct in-depth research and systematic research, actively formulate and introduce specific support policies and measures to promote the construction of rural delivery logistics systems, and encourage towns and villages with a good foundation and strong residents’ willingness to shop online to try first and establish a Approved village-level e-commerce service stations, created a new way to benefit farmers, and made new achievements in the construction of a livable, business-friendly and beautiful countryside.

The executive meeting also studied and discussed other matters.

Comrades in charge of the relevant departments of the high-tech zone, the municipal government and the central provincial government attended the meeting.