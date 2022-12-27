December 27, 2022

Tuesday

【The municipal government held a video conference on epidemic prevention and control: focusing on medical treatment and the needs of the masses to improve the ability to respond to services in an all-round way】

On the evening of December 26, Mayor Zhao Jianjun presided over a video conference to analyze and judge the current epidemic situation, and dispatch and arrange the city’s medical and equipment supply, medical treatment, and service guarantee for key populations.

Zhao JianjunEmphasize that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and the Provincial Party Committee Economic Work Conference, and in accordance with the deployment of the Municipal Party Committee, always adhere to the people’s supremacy and life first, closely focus on “health protection, severe disease prevention, and stability protection”, and focus more on medical treatment and the masses. demand, comprehensively improve response service capabilities, and resolutely protect people’s lives and health.

Deputy Mayors Qin Yongxin, Ma Liang, and Zhou Wendong gave specific opinions, and Secretary-General of the Municipal Government Chen Shoubin attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the Municipal Health and Health Commission reported on the city’s medical treatment capacity building, medical institutions’ drug reserves, the implementation of measures to care for and care for medical personnel, and vaccination. The Civil Affairs Bureau reported on the situation of epidemic prevention and control and service guarantee in key places such as nursing homes and welfare homes.

Each panel exchanged speeches on drug procurement and release, convenient medical service point operation, service guarantee for key populations, and capacity building of district hospitals.

meeting pointed out

Recently, with the joint efforts of the whole city and the support and cooperation of the general public, the tight supply of anti-epidemic drugs and insufficient transportation capacity of the express delivery industry in our city have been effectively alleviated, and the production and life of the people and the overall order of urban operation have been stable.

The current epidemic situation is still in the plateau stage of the epidemic period, and all localities and departments should study forward-looking new policies and new requirements after the implementation of “Class B and B management”, seize the window period to rush forward and do all kinds of work to further improve medical care The ability to provide treatment, guarantee the supply of medicines and equipment, and ensure the ability to provide services for key populations, and firmly grasp the initiative in epidemic prevention and control.

First, we must continue to strengthen the supply of anti-epidemic medicines and equipment.Focus on medicines in short supply, similar medicines and special medicines, while ensuring sufficient supply of ibuprofen and acetaminophen, find ways to increase medicines for children, cough and heat-clearing medicines, small molecule therapeutic medicines, oximeters, oxygen generators and other medicines Government reserve, medical institution reserve and social reserve of equipment, further improve the “four-in-one” medical supply guarantee system of medical institutions + designated pharmacies + convenient medical service points + special assistance for needy groups, and do our best to ensure the demand for medicines and materials of the masses.

Second, we must speed up the improvement of emergency treatment capabilities.Make full preparations for inpatient beds and ICU beds, increase the procurement and supply of critical care equipment such as ventilators and ECMO, upgrade qualified shelter hospitals to sub-designated hospitals, build a strong 120 emergency team, improve rapid response and First aid level, pay close attention to high-risk and vulnerable groups, especially the “old and young”, establish a green channel for treatment, and focus on reducing severe illness and preventing death.

Third, we must make every effort to ensure the safety of key groups of people.Consolidate territorial responsibilities, carefully implement protective measures for nursing homes, welfare homes and other places, formulate and improve “one hospital, one policy” emergency plan according to local conditions, and strengthen “one-to-one” precise services for special key populations in the community, especially for the elderly living alone Groups implement the “one question every day”, and at the same time accelerate the increase in vaccination rates, especially the coverage of the elderly, and effectively build a solid epidemic prevention barrier.

Fourth, take multiple measures to promote the implementation of the work.Fully implement several measures to care for and care for medical personnel in our city, and the policy of “three posts and four priorities” for takeaway couriers, and allocate more resources to support pharmaceutical distribution companies, designated pharmacies, and community health service centers, and keep an eye on the urgent situation and the masses. It is necessary to strengthen typical publicity, use “small incisions” to guide “big articles” in public opinion, focus on drug supply guarantees, medical treatment, and key population services to strengthen supervision and inspection to ensure that all tasks are implemented in detail.

The meeting emphasized

With less than a week until the end of the year, it is necessary to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, focus on key indicators such as industrial economy, limited wholesale, and commercial housing sales to strengthen year-end inventory and make every effort to close the bureau, and at the same time benchmark the central and provincial party committee economies The latest deployment of the working conference carefully plans ideas, plans and goals for next year, and arranges major industrial projects, major investment projects, and investment promotion activities for important consumer activities as soon as possible, laying a solid foundation for achieving a “good start” in the first quarter of next year.

Things around Wuxi

1、【The Russian Academy of Engineering “joins hands” with Jiangyin enterprises to jointly create solutions for energy conservation, emission reduction and new energy fields】

Recently, the signing ceremony of the innovation cooperation between the Russian Academy of Engineering and Heilan Zhiyun was held to accurately meet the needs of Jiangyin enterprises for industry-university-research cooperation and help accelerate the construction of “Science and Technology Innovation Jiangyin”. It is learned from the Jiangyin Science and Technology Bureau that since this year, 4 academicians from the Russian Academy of Engineering and the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences have cooperated with Jiangyin enterprises in the fields of talent introduction, technology research and development, and platform construction.

2、【Wuxi’s first shared charging robot is on duty】

Recently, Wuxi’s first smart shared charging pile was put into operation in the Haizhi office building in Xidong New City, and there are intelligent and efficient “porters” for electric vehicle charging. The intelligent shared charging pile robot system has changed the traditional “one parking space, one pile” fixed charging mode. After the user parks, log in to the applet, fill in the parking space number, and the background will receive the charging demand command. The system uses technologies such as AI, Internet of Things, and scheduling algorithms to precisely control the intelligent robot to carry the shared charging pile to the designated parking space, and the user can charge the car by plugging in the charging plug. The innovation of “pile to find a car” has greatly improved the utilization efficiency of charging piles.

3、【Wuxi public transport insists on ensuring smooth flow】

Considering the current lack of bus passenger flow and online teaching in primary and secondary schools, the Municipal Public Transport Group has continuously issued notices to temporarily adjust the operating hours of 92 bus lines including bus lines 5 and 10 starting from the 24th. “Adjust the frequency interval, ensure the first and last train, and ensure that the line does not stop.” The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Public Transport Group introduced that at present, all operating vehicles strictly implement the regulations on daily sanitation, disinfection and vehicle safety operation to ensure the safety, stability and stability of the urban public transport arteries. sequence.

