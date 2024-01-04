The municipal government went to the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference to solicit opinions and suggestions on the “Government Work Report (Draft for Comments)”. Zhou Pengju attended and delivered a speech. Fu Zhihong and Zhang Ying presided over

Municipal Government Sought Opinions on “Government Work Report (Draft for Comments)”

In a recent development, the Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Zhou Pengju led a team to the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee and the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference to solicit opinions and suggestions on the “Government Work Report (Draft for Comments)”. The symposium was chaired by Fu Zhihong, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Zhang Ying, chairman of the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference.

During the symposium, participants from the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference made speeches affirming the hard-won achievements in the city’s economic and social development in 2023. They also discussed specific opinions and suggestions on the framework structure, content, textual expression, and other aspects of the “Report”, as well as issues of public concern. Suggestions and recommendations were made to focus on expanding the economic aggregate, accelerating new industrialization, promoting employment and entrepreneurship, and deepening reforms.

Mayor Zhou Pengju expressed his gratitude to the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference for their care, support, and supervision of the government’s work. He acknowledged the high-level, in-depth, professional, and effective nature of the opinions and suggestions provided by the participants. He also emphasized the significance of aligning the “Report” with Fuxin’s development reality and people’s expectations.

Fu Zhihong, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, pledged the committee’s full support for the government’s work and expressed commitment to guide the National People’s Congress deputies to actively promote high-quality economic and social development in Fuxin.

Zhang Ying, chairman of the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference, commended the “Report” for summarizing the achievements in 2023 in an objective, realistic, and inspiring way. The CPPCC will play a role as a specialized consultative body to guide members to put forward more truthful words and provide more good strategies to promote Fuxin’s comprehensive revitalization.

The municipal government is now in the process of revising, enriching, and improving the “Government Work Report” based on the feedback and suggestions received during the symposium. With the goal of promoting the speed, quality, and efficiency of government work, the government aims to enhance the people’s sense of gain and satisfaction.

Zhang Hui, Secretary-General of the Municipal Government, also participated in relevant activities. We may expect further developments in the upcoming weeks as the government incorporates the suggestions and recommendations into the “Government Work Report” to advance the city’s development.

Share this: Facebook

X

