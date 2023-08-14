The Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau Holds Meeting to Convey Spirit of Learning from Municipal Party Committee’s Third Plenary Meeting

The Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau recently held a (expanded) meeting of the Party Committee Theory Center Group to convey the spirit of learning from the third plenary (expanded) meeting of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee. The meeting was presided over by Jin Ziwei, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

The Third Plenary Session of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee was deemed as a crucial meeting, coinciding with the studies and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 15th Provincial Party Committee. The aim of this meeting was to initiate a new journey towards modernization for Jiaxing.

During the meeting, the Third Plenary Session of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee reviewed the progress of the “88th Strategy” in Jiaxing and proposed practical measures to deepen and promote innovation, overcome challenges, and accelerate the construction of important central cities in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration. The development blueprint outlined the goal and implementation path for Jiaxing’s modernization, showcasing the vision and ambition of the Municipal Party Committee.

The meeting stressed the importance of political guidance and building ideological consensus. It highlighted the need for in-depth study, publicity, and implementation of the strategic planning and deployment requirements delivered by the third plenary session. The goal is to align the thoughts and actions of workers and staff with the decision-making and deployment of the municipal party committee, focusing on learning, following closely, accelerating implementation, and achieving the “two establishments” and “two safeguards.”

Additionally, the meeting emphasized the need to overcome difficulties and achieve landmark achievements. It called for the implementation of the people-centered development idea, promotion of innovation and reform, tackling of challenges, and creating a fair development ecosystem. The focus was placed on improving employment, income, and entrepreneurship opportunities, as well as the social security system for common wealth. The aim is to accelerate the construction of important central cities in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration and set an example in promoting common prosperity and Chinese-style modernization.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of hard work and striving to be the first. It emphasized the need to strengthen the party’s overall leadership over human resources and social work, cultivate high-quality cadres, and implement the project of improving the comprehensive quality of cadres. The focus was on encouraging cadres to take on responsibilities, prioritize their words and actions, and establish a work orientation of diligence, honesty, and courage.

Additionally, the meeting conveyed and learned the spirit of director Wu Weibin’s speech at the youth employment deployment promotion meeting for college graduates and other youths in the province.

Overall, the meeting served as a platform to discuss and convey the important decisions and plans made during the third plenary (expanded) meeting of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee. It aimed to align the efforts of the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau with the overall goals and strategies of the Party Committee to promote Jiaxing’s modernization and achieve common prosperity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

