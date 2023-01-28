The Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued a one-week weather forecast: it will be sunny and windy at the end of this month, and it will be warm all the way. Rain and snow will be expected in early February.

Last week, our city was dominated by fine weather and no precipitation. The weekly maximum temperature is 9.4°C (January 23 in Wuyang), and the minimum temperature is -8.9°C (January 25 in Linying).

According to the analysis of the latest meteorological data, it is expected that the next week will be sunny and windy in our city, and the temperature will rise significantly in the early stage, with a maximum temperature of about 15°C; from the night of January 31 to February 2, there will be an obvious rainy and snowy weather with strong winds and cooling, with the highest temperature The temperature has dropped by about 10°C compared to the previous period, and the lowest temperature is -5°C locally. Please take precautions against the cold and keep warm.

The specific forecast is as follows:

January 28 (Saturday): partly cloudy, westerly wind around level 4, -4/7°C;

January 29 (Sunday): partly cloudy, westerly wind 3-4, -3/13 ℃;

January 30 (Monday): partly cloudy, southerly wind 2-3, -3/15 ℃;

January 31 (Tuesday): partly cloudy, southerly wind 2-3 to northerly 4, -1/14°C;

February 1 (Wednesday): cloudy, northerly wind 4-5, -2/8 ℃;

February 2 (Thursday): cloudy with moderate snow, easterly wind 2-3, -2/4 ℃;

February 3 (Friday): cloudy to sunny, southwest wind 2-3, -4/7 ℃;

February 4 (Saturday): partly cloudy, easterly wind 2-3, -3/9 ℃;

February 5 (Sunday): partly cloudy, southeast wind around level 3, -2/10 ℃.