The Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued a one-week weather forecast: this week, there will be frequent cold air activities on the 8th and 9th, and there will be strong winds, cooling and precipitation.

Last week, our city was affected by strong cold air. From the night of January 31 to February 2, there was a strong wind and cooling weather. Most counties, districts and towns experienced northerly winds of magnitude 6-7. The maximum wind speed appeared in Linying Wadian at 19.4 meters / second (level 8), the maximum temperature drops by 12 to 14°C within 48 hours. The weekly highest temperature is 17.5°C (January 31 in Wuyang), and the lowest temperature is -7.1°C (February 2nd in Wuyang).

According to the analysis of the latest meteorological data, it is expected that there will be a little more precipitation in our city in the coming week, and the temperature will rise first and then drop, with a maximum temperature of about 14°C; from February 8th to 9th, there will be a strong wind, cooling down and precipitation due to the combined influence of cold air and warm and humid southwest Weather, the highest temperature is 6 to 8 ℃ lower than the previous period, and the lowest temperature is minus 3 ℃. Please take care of the cold and keep warm.

The specific forecast is as follows:

February 6 (Monday): sunny to cloudy, northerly wind around level 3, 0/14°C;

February 7 (Tuesday): sunny to cloudy, northerly wind around level 3, 1/13°C;

February 8 (Wednesday): Cloudy with light rain, northeasterly wind around level 4, 3/8°C;

February 9 (Thursday): light rain turned cloudy, northerly wind around level 4, -1/6°C;

February 10 (Friday): partly cloudy, southeast wind 2-3, -3/10 ℃;

February 11 (Saturday): cloudy to overcast with light rain, easterly wind 2-3, 2/8 ℃;

February 12 (Sunday): Light rain turned cloudy, northerly wind 4-5, 3/10 ℃.