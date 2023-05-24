The Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued an important weather report: From the night of the 26th to the 28th, there was a significant precipitation process in our city, and attention should be paid to the impact on the work of the “Three Summers”_Luohe Municipal People’s Government

The Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued an important weather report: From the night of the 26th to the 28th, there was a significant precipitation process in our city, and attention should be paid to the impact on the work of the “Three Summers”

On May 24, the Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued an important weather report. Due to the joint influence of the northward subtropical high pressure and the eastward movement of the high-altitude trough, it is expected that there will be a significant precipitation process in our city from the night of May 26 to the daytime of the 28th. There were showers in the city. On the 27th, there were heavy rains and local rainstorms from day to night, accompanied by strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms and strong winds. On the 28th, the daytime precipitation gradually stopped. The heavy precipitation period is concentrated from the afternoon to night of the 27th, and the cumulative precipitation during the process is 40-70 mm. The maximum hourly rain intensity is 20-40 mm. From the night of the 27th to the daytime of the 28th, the northerly wind was around level 4 and the gust was level 6-7.

The specific forecast is as follows:

May 24: cloudy to cloudy, southeast wind 2-3, 16/26 ℃;

May 25: cloudy to cloudy, southerly wind 2-3, 19/28 ℃;

May 26: cloudy to cloudy with showers, easterly wind 2-3, 23/30 ℃;

May 27: Overcast with heavy rain, local torrential rain, easterly wind 3-4, 20/31 ℃;

May 28: Showers turned cloudy, northerly wind around force 4, 20/25°C. .

This heavy precipitation process coincides with the critical production period of the “three summers” in our city, and is accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms and strong winds and other strong convective weather, which is likely to cause wheat lodging, which is not conducive to the late grain filling of wheat in our city. The Luohe meteorological department reminds relevant departments and farmers to take precautions in advance. The city’s meteorological department will pay close attention to the evolution of the weather situation, strengthen analysis and judgment, and provide the latest forecast and early warning services in a timely manner. Please pay attention to short-term weather forecasts and near warning signals at any time.