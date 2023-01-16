City Meteorological Observatory issues yellow road icy warning

In the past two days, the circle of friends of the citizens has been screened by the snow in early 2023, but the weather will switch back and forth between sunny and cloudy in the next three days.

With the strong cold air going south all the way, from 7:00 on the 13th to 7:00 on the 15th, the temperature in Wuxi dropped by more than 16°C in 48 hours. In the next few days, the depressed temperature will still be the main theme. If there is no accident, today will be colder than yesterday. The lowest temperature in our city will be below 0°C in the next few days, and the lowest temperature will reach -5°C from today to the 18th; the highest temperature will remain below 10°C.

It is rainy and snowy, and the temperature is low. Friends who travel should pay special attention to the icy roads in the next few days. The Wuxi Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow road icing warning signal at 15:44 on the 15th: It is expected that in the next 24 hours, townships (towns, Streets) there will be icy roads that will affect traffic, please take precautions. (Cui Xinrun)

Contingency plan for speed limit, high-speed start-up

In order to effectively cope with the low temperature and freezing weather, the Wuxi traffic police launched a cold wave weather emergency plan on the night of the 14th. A total of more than 300 police officers and 65 police cars were dispatched to eliminate the travel hazards caused by severe weather to road traffic. There was no freezing rain in the city. Large-scale congestion and multi-vehicle traffic accidents caused by snowy weather.

On the morning of the 15th, the Nanjing-Hangzhou Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, and Yanjiang Expressway in Wuxi implemented special-level control, prohibiting all types of vehicles from entering the expressway, and changed to level-two control by noon; other expressways implemented three-level control, with a speed limit of 80 km/h Hours, passing vehicles must turn on fog lights, position lights and front and rear position lights, and keep the distance between vehicles not less than 80 meters.

The traffic police remind citizens that citizens who plan to travel at high speed should pay attention to the relevant control information of the expressway in advance, and strictly follow the control requirements to maintain a reasonable speed when driving. In the event of a traffic accident, the occupants must evacuate to a safe area immediately. Stay in the main line of the expressway or the emergency lane, and at the same time place warning signs behind the vehicle according to relevant regulations to prevent secondary accidents. (Lu Yi)