On the afternoon of August 31, the Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters held the 24th meeting to analyze and judge the epidemic prevention and control situation in our city and arrange the next steps. Municipal Party Secretary Ma Fuguo attended and delivered a speech. Mayor Guo Hao presided over the meeting. City leaders Tian Kaisheng, Luo Kai, Shao Qiyi and Lin Hongjia participated.

Ma Fuguo emphasized that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in our city is severe and complicated, and it is an arduous task and a heavy responsibility to do a good job in “foreign defense against imported imports and internal defense against rebound”. To recognize the situation, be sure to ring the alarm bell. Resolutely overcome paralysis, war weariness, fluke mentality, and slack mentality, keep an eye on your own shortcomings and weaknesses, comprehensively upgrade management and control measures, strictly guard against sticking to the ground, play with the utmost sharpness, achieve early detection, early disposal, rapid flow adjustment, rapid isolation, and resolute fight. Win the battle of epidemic prevention and control. To fight fast, be sure to fish it out. Activate all the flow-control teams, promptly carry out flow-control traceability, comprehensively identify the close and sub-close contacts, and quickly “enclose” them; resolutely prevent people from gathering, strictly implement prevention and control measures, cut off the transmission route of the virus, and ensure “blocking”; Carry out 3 rounds of nucleic acid testing for all employees throughout the city, and “catch it” as soon as possible; seize the gold for 24 hours of epidemic disposal, make preparations for flow investigation, isolation control, nucleic acid testing, etc. diffusion. To upgrade measures, be sure to keep it under control. Pay close attention to key personnel, key areas, key locations, and large-scale events, carry out “knock-knock operations” throughout the city, do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in rural areas, and strictly prevent the occurrence of hospital and school feelings. To do a good job of publicity, be sure to create an atmosphere. Through rural “big horns”, community “small horns”, mobile propaganda vehicles, and holding press conferences, guide the general public to develop good personal habits and gather a strong joint force to fight the epidemic. To be prepared, be sure to strengthen your abilities. Further improve the ability of flow tracing, nucleic acid detection, isolation and transportation, medical treatment, material storage, etc., and firmly grasp the initiative of work. To compact responsibility, be sure to keep the soil and be responsible. The city, county (district), township, and village levels should immediately enter the emergency state and be on duty 24 hours a day to ensure smooth information, smooth command, and effective dispatch; 17 emergency special classes should strengthen consultation, research and judgment, and achieve early detection and strict control. Defense, quick disposal, and precise prevention; all counties and districts must strictly implement their territorial responsibilities; the competent departments of all industries must integrate epidemic prevention and control into the important content of the daily supervision and inspection of the industry and the system, and do a good job of epidemic prevention in a strict and meticulous manner. control work.

Guo Hao emphasized that all departments at all levels must adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”. , race against the epidemic, race against the virus, use the fastest speed and the greatest strength, and use the shortest time and the least cost to encircle, seal, kill and fight the current round of the epidemic. It is necessary to promote the integration of epidemic prevention and control and enterprise production and operation, implement the “four guarantees” whitelist system for enterprises (projects), solve difficulties for enterprises, and adhere to the bottom lines of safe production, social stability, and people’s livelihood protection, and resolutely To fight and win the battle against epidemic prevention and control, realize “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe”, and the party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China must be greeted with excellent results.