On the morning of September 5, the Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters held the 26th meeting to implement the spirit of the Provincial Party Committee’s video dispatching meeting for epidemic prevention and control work and arrange the next steps. Municipal Party Secretary Ma Fuguo attended and delivered a speech. Mayor Guo Hao presided over the meeting. City leaders Tian Kaisheng, Luo Kai, Shao Qiyi and Lin Hongjia participated.

Ma Fuguo pointed out that since the outbreak of the current round of the epidemic in our city, the city and county levels have responded quickly, made decisive decisions, taken effective measures, and worked solidly, and the effect of epidemic prevention and control has initially appeared. However, the current situation is still severe and complex, and the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching and the school is about to start. The whole city must further strengthen the confidence of winning, strictly implement various prevention and control measures, ensure that the social face is cleared within a week, and the social face and isolation points can be “double-cleared” within one incubation period, and resolutely fight So that we can win the battle of epidemic prevention and control.

Ma Fuguo emphasized that it is necessary to act quickly to quickly extinguish the outbreak of the epidemic. Adhere to “quick words at the head”, respond quickly, seize time, and speed, so as to achieve faster and more accurate flow traceability, more accurate and detailed investigation and control, more scientific and convenient nucleic acid detection, and ensure that the seal is sealed in the shortest time. Drain and put out. It is necessary to strictly control and resolutely prevent proliferation and spillover. In accordance with the requirements of “Three Nos and Three Suspensions”, the city’s static management measures shall be implemented, the area management shall be strictly sealed and controlled, and the work of centralized isolation points shall be carefully and meticulously carried out to strictly prevent cross-infection. To keep the line of defense, be sure to grasp the external defense input. Adhere to the import of foreign defense as a key measure of epidemic prevention and control, firmly control the market entry, control the returning personnel, improve the management and control level, and establish a 48-hour normalized nucleic acid detection rate, site code scanning rate, and returning personnel reporting rate, The “four-rate” working mechanism for the management and control rate of personnel entering the crane, one assessment per day and one notification per day, truly achieves early detection, early reporting, early diagnosis, and early isolation. It is necessary to publicize and guide, and strive to enhance the awareness of prevention and control. Continue to make good use of rural “big horns”, community “small horns”, mobile propaganda vehicles, etc., to promote epidemic prevention and control knowledge in an all-round and multi-channel manner, guide the masses to do personal daily protection, and be the first responsible person for their own health. It is necessary to make overall plans and make every effort to maintain overall stability. Efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and make every effort to ensure the normal operation of “four guarantees” white-listed enterprises, so that enterprises will not stop production, projects will stop working, commerce and trade will stop operating, and logistics will stop running; pay close attention to and properly resolve various epidemic-related issues Public opinion and risks are contradictory, and we will make every effort to do a good job in petitioning to ensure the harmony and stability of the overall social situation.

The meeting was held in the form of video. The office of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters and the responsible comrades of the relevant special classes attended the meeting in the main venue, and each county (functional area) set up branch venues.