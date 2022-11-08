At noon on November 8, the Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters held a dispatch meeting to convey the deployment requirements of the autonomous region party committee and government for the city’s epidemic prevention and control work, and to arrange and deploy the current key work of epidemic prevention and control. Baotou Steel hosted.

The meeting emphasized that the current task of epidemic prevention and control is still arduous. All regions, departments, working groups, and special work classes must strengthen their confidence, set the goal of clearing zero, and focus on tackling difficulties. In the transfer and isolation work of transfer and close contact personnel, for those who must be isolated at home after research and judgment, the prevention and control requirements of “stay at home and door-to-door service” must be strictly implemented to effectively eliminate hidden dangers of community transmission. In strict accordance with the requirements of the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, we must actively promote the de-escalation and unblocking work, and the medium and high-risk areas that meet the de-escalation conditions should be reduced as soon as possible. For communities that are still at a high risk level, it is necessary to strengthen the service guarantee work, and allocate cadres and community staff of the Youbaolian Association to identify and solve problems in a timely manner, strengthen the psychological counseling of the masses, and ensure the living needs of the masses with responsibility and emotion. , so that the prevention and control work has both strength and temperature. It is necessary to further do a good job in the publicity and interpretation of relevant policies and measures, release relevant information that the masses care about in a timely manner, guide the masses to do a good job in personal protection, create a good atmosphere for fighting the epidemic together, and work together to win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting was held in the form of video, and city leaders He Haidong, Chang Peizhong, Li Jiong, Cao Siyang and others attended the meeting.

(Yun Jing, reporter from Hohhot Daily)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.