Jiangmen Daily News (Correspondent / Mo Xiaoqing Liu Haixing) On the morning of October 3, Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Commander-in-Chief of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over the 99th meeting of the Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Leading Group (Headquarters). , thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, video link Pengjiang District and Xinhui District, analyze and judge the current epidemic prevention and control work situation and existing risks and hidden dangers, and make arrangements for this round of epidemic emergency response work . Wu Xiaohui, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor, and Executive Deputy Commander of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, attended the meeting.

After comprehensive analysis and judgment, on the one hand, due to the recent domestic and provincial epidemics that have spread and frequently occurred, and the flow of personnel during the National Day holiday is more frequent, the city’s foreign defense import work is facing greater pressure; on the other hand, the current round of Pengjiang District The source of the epidemic has not yet been identified, and the scope of the case activities involves schools, hospitals, farmers markets and other crowded places. There may be hidden transmission chains, and the city’s anti-rebound work faces many challenges.

Chen Anming emphasized that all departments at all levels in the city should thoroughly implement the important requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping on “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and the development must be safe”, and a deep understanding of the special importance of doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control during the National Day, carry forward Continuous combat spirit, resolutely overcome war weariness, fluke mentality, and slack mentality, resolutely overcome problems such as lack of understanding, lack of preparation, and lack of work, unify thinking and understanding, and take resolutely blocking the chain of epidemic transmission as the primary task of current prevention and control work. It is a favorable time to deal with the epidemic situation during the holiday, quickly fill in the shortcomings and plug the loopholes, and make concerted efforts to eliminate the local epidemic at the fastest speed and at the lowest cost. First, we must strictly implement the opinions of the provincial expert group. It is necessary to comprehensively review the epidemic prevention and control and disposal work in our city, find weak links and risk points, draw inferences from one case to another, do a good job of rectification and implementation, and eliminate the importation and spread of various risks and hidden dangers. It is necessary to focus on key places, key groups, and key links to carry out omissions and fill gaps, and complete regional nucleic acid screening work with high-quality and full coverage to ensure that all the inspections should be carried out and no one will be missed. It is necessary to provide nighttime nucleic acid testing services or even make appointments for door-to-door services according to the work characteristics of nighttime practitioners. Second, we must strongly and quickly stop the spread of the local epidemic. It is necessary to dynamically adjust and optimize management and control measures according to the progress of the traceability work, scientifically determine the close contact, sub-close contact, and time-space intersection personnel, do a good job in assigning codes to key epidemic-related groups, and timely push epidemic-related information to other provinces and cities. The spread and spillover of the epidemic will ensure that the epidemic can be “contained” and reduce the pressure of resumption of work and production after the holiday. Third, we must find out the hidden transmission chain as soon as possible. It is necessary to continue to do in-depth investigation and traceability work, mobilize elite soldiers, organize new special classes for work, seek truth from facts, emancipate the mind, comprehensively sort out the situation of existing cases in the way of “finding a needle in a haystack”, and focus on related personnel and related items. , and related places, find out the hidden transmission chain of the epidemic that may exist in the city as soon as possible, reduce the cost of epidemic disposal work, and avoid repeated bubbling and tailing of the epidemic.

City leaders Liu Jie, Feng Xiaogang and Lai Yanfen attended the meeting.