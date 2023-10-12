The Municipal Party Committee’s Theoretical Study Center Group Holds Special Meeting on Implementing the Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech for Yuyao’s High-Quality Development

The Municipal Party Committee’s Theoretical Study Center Group recently held a special study meeting to delve into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection of Zhejiang. The meeting aimed to promote the high-quality development of Yuyao and creatively implement innovative transformation and development. Fu Guirong, the Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, hosted the meeting and delivered a speech.

During the meeting, attendees discussed the need for careful attention, diligent practice, loyalty, gratitude, and striving for excellence. They emphasized the importance of faithfully practicing and building loyalty, expressing gratitude, and striving to be first-class. They also highlighted the significance of creative implementation and innovative transformation in promoting Yuyao’s high-quality development.

Fu Guirong pointed out that the special study meeting demonstrated strong political loyalty, mission responsibility, and administrative skills, resulting in positive outcomes. He emphasized the importance of studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech in a step-by-step, comprehensive manner. He urged greater efforts to promote action through learning and to integrate knowledge with action, ensuring the effective implementation of every measure.

Fu Guirong emphasized the need to grasp the core essence of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. He highlighted the deep emotional care, affirmation, and encouragement that the General Secretary has shown for the land and people of Zhejiang. Fu Guirong urged attendees to study deeply, benchmark, and make plans to be more firmly loyal to the core and defend the core.

The instructions given in General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech focused on important issues such as scientific and technological innovation, promoting common prosperity, and deepening reform and expanding opening up. Fu Guirong stressed the need to standardize and implement these practical requirements in order to promote high-quality development. He called for Yuyao to take the lead in building a new development pattern, becoming a culturally strong city, strictly governing the party, and contributing to the goals set by the General Secretary.

Moreover, Fu Guirong emphasized the importance of transforming the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech into a powerful driving force. He urged attendees to cultivate lofty ambitions, toughness, courage, and unity. Fu Guirong called for Yuyao to excel in implementing the missions and tasks assigned by the General Secretary.

