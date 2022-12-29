The Municipal Provident Fund Center conveys the spirit of studying the second plenary (expanded) meeting of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee



12On March 23, the municipal party committee held the spirit of the second plenary (expanded) meeting of the ninth session and the economic work conference of the municipal party committee. The meeting adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implemented the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, and conscientiously implemented the 15th Provincial Party Congress and the second session of the 15th Provincial Party Committee The plenary session and the provincial party committee’s economic work conference made decisions and deployments, comprehensively summarized the work since this year, studied and deployed work tasks for the next period and next year, reviewed and approved the “Implementation Opinions of the Jiaxing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China on Building an Important Central City in the Yangtze River Delta Urban Agglomeration”, and promoted the whole city. Resolutely defend the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, faithfully implement the “eight-eight strategy”, resolutely guard the “red roots”, keep in mind the entrustment, keep up with the core, fight tenaciously, unite, and benchmark “Two firsts” and “two firsts” forging ahead, accelerate the construction of a model city of common prosperity and a pioneer city of socialist modernization, and strive to write a new chapter in Jiaxing’s Chinese-style modernization.

The party group of the municipal provident fund center held a party group (expanded) meeting to convey the spirit of learning from the second plenary (expanded) meeting of the ninth municipal party committee and the spirit of the municipal party committee’s economic work conference. Wang Songlin, secretary of the party group and director of the city center, presided over the meeting. Members of the city center team and the main responsible persons of various departments attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to study deeply and understand deeply, and earnestly enhance the sense of mission and responsibility to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Jiaxing. It is necessary to continue to study and understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in an in-depth manner, and continue to work hard on comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp, and comprehensive implementation to see real results. Guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress, earnestly study and understand the spirit of the Municipal Party Committee Plenary Session, strengthen beliefs, beliefs and confidence, enhance motivation and ability to join forces, and effectively unify thoughts and actions to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress and the spirit of the provincial and municipal plenary sessions. Condensation of wisdom and wisdom to the grand practice of striving to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Jiaxing.

We must keep the overall situation in mind, anchor the direction, and strive to show new responsibilities and new actions in writing a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Jiaxing. To benchmark the table “two first”,“Two firsts”, focusing on speeding up the construction of important central cities in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration, identifying the “position” and “responsibility”, grasping the “opportunities” and “potentials”, taking reform and innovation as the fundamental driving force, and taking the protection of people’s livelihood as the fundamental The task is to take overall planning and integration as the fundamental method, and take the leadership of party building as the fundamental guarantee, and strive to highlight the advantages of the provident fund system and embody the provident fund in the overall situation of building “seven-type cities”, implementing “seven major projects”, and accelerating the “seven reforms”. people’s responsibility.

We must concentrate our efforts, be firm and promising, and do a good job in next year’s work. Fully implement the decision-making and deployment of the central, provincial and municipal party committees for next year’s economic work, closely connect with the actual situation of the industry and departmental functions, focus on optimizing supply, promoting consumption, strengthening security, benefiting people’s livelihood, improving efficiency, optimizing the environment, preventing risks and ensuring safety and other tasks, strengthen confidence, overcome difficulties, take the initiative, fully promote the stable and healthy economic and social development, and start a good start for striving to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Jiaxing.