Release date: 2023-04-03 16:43

Information Sources:

Views:

In order to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the “Four Dares”, to encourage and guide all party members and cadres to actively participate in the practical activities of “Four Dares to Be the First”,Efforts to grasp the reform, benefit the people’s livelihood and promote developmentBe brave and take the lead. On March 31, the Party Branch of the Municipal Provident Fund Center went to Jiaxing Academy of Agricultural Sciences to carry out the theme party day activity of “learning the spirit of model workers and striving to be the first”.

All party members visited the history exhibition hall and breeding base of Jiaxing Academy of Agricultural Sciences. The advanced deeds of continuous struggle. At the symposium, Cheng Wangda, Secretary of the Party Committee and Dean of Jiaxing Academy of Agricultural Sciences, started with the propaganda film of Nanfan spirit, introduced the history, scientific research achievements and main achievements of Jiaxing Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and focused on “innovating and constantly surpassing” , Perseverance, never slacking off, devotion to duty, selfless dedication” Nanfan spirit has been deeply and vividly interpreted.

Wang Songlin, secretary of the party group of the Municipal Provident Fund Center, asked all party members to study and practice the spirit of model workers and the spirit of Nanfan in combination with reality, and work hard“Four dares to be the first”。We must be firm in our ideals and beliefs, have a “big country” in our minds, and always maintain the passion for doing business; carry forward the spirit of struggle, be brave to overcome difficulties, actively explore and innovate, and strive to create first-class performance; Comprehensive ability and enhanced service skills.

During the event, party members of the Municipal Provident Fund Center explained the relevant policies of the city’s provident fund to support the settlement of talents for the researchers of the Academy of Agricultural Sciences, distributed brochures, and answered some specific policy consultations.