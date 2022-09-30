On the afternoon of September 27th, the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau held a mobilization meeting on the theme of “Forge ahead on a new journey and build a new overseas Chinese capital with the establishment of a model institution to welcome the victory of the 20th Party Congress”. Comrade Liu Changhong, deputy secretary of the party group and deputy director, delivered a mobilization speech. , and made a special counseling report on the study of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”. Comrade Fang Jinwang, member of the party group and deputy director, presided over the meeting, and all party members and cadres attended the meeting.

The meeting requested that all party members and cadres should improve their political positions and effectively enhance their political consciousness, ideological consciousness and action consciousness in carrying out thematic activities. We must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, further enhance the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances”.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to clarify the measures and steps to complete the goals and tasks of the theme activities with high quality. Through the implementation of six major actions and 18 tasks, such as concentrating on the soul, focusing on innovation to promote development, transforming work style and strengthening service, preventing risks and ensuring safety, clarifying responsibility and discipline, and focusing on governance and improving efficiency, we will continue to deepen the establishment of model institutions and lead by high-quality party building. High-quality development of scientific and technological innovation work.

The meeting called for strengthening organizational leadership to ensure that the theme activities achieve solid results. It is necessary to consolidate responsibilities, organize meticulously, strengthen publicity and guidance, strengthen supervision and implementation, ensure that the theme activities are effective, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

After the mobilization speech, Comrade Liu Changhong made a special report around the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”. The six aspects of leadership, always adhering to the supremacy of the people, unswervingly taking the road of high-quality development, striving to achieve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement, and the next step of the city’s scientific and technological innovation work plan were explained in detail. The meeting demanded that all party members and cadres should comprehensively and systematically study, think deeply, and combine practical studies, insist on arming their minds with the party’s innovation theory, guiding practice, and promoting work, and effectively transform the learning effect into a lively practice that promotes the high-quality development of scientific and technological innovation work.