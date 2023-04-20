The Municipal Science and Technology Bureau held a special meeting to communicate and study the spirit of the city’s science and technology work conference to plan, deploy, and implement measures

Date: 2023-04-19

Source: Fuxin Science and Technology Bureau

In order to thoroughly implement the spirit of the city’s scientific and technological work conference，AccelerateKey tasks of the city’s science and technology work in 2023. On the afternoon of April 14, the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau held a special meeting to convey the spirit of learning from the city’s science and technology work conference, especially the spirit of the important speech delivered by Zhou Pengju, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, and plan and implement measures. Yang Chun, secretary of the party group of the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau, presided over the meeting.Zhang Shihui, vice chairman of the CPPCC and director of the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau, made work arrangements. Members of the bureau team, various departments and relevant comrades from the Science and Technology Mission attended the meeting.

The meeting concentrated on conveying and studying the spirit of the city’s scientific and technological work conference. Everyone said that Mayor Zhou Pengju’s speech thoroughly implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on scientific and technological work, fully affirmed the achievements of the city’s scientific and technological work, scientifically analyzed the current shortcomings of the city’s scientific and technological work, and played a significant role in promoting the high-quality development of the city’s scientific and technological work. Make clear demands.The speech was highly targeted and instructive, reflecting the spirit of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal GovernmentAttach great importance to scientific and technological innovation，Citywidescience and technologyfrontEncouragement.

The Municipal Science and Technology Bureau emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the city’s scientific and technological work conference, combine the actual work, increase work efforts, list specific measures, and effectively promoteIn 2023, the city’s scientific and technological work will achieve better results.

In accordance with the requirements of the city’s science and technology work conference, the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau sorted out the construction plan of the pilot test base for fluorine-containing fine chemicals, supported supplementary policies for young eagle and gazelle enterprises, selected and supported key enterprises listed on the scale, and sought support from superiors to subsidize R&D investment. Enterprises formulate policies, seek support from superiors, and provide post-subsidy for digital transformation enterprises in fluorine industrial parks, etc.The 12 key tasks are detailed and broken down one by one, the responsible departments and responsible persons are clarified, and specific requirements are put forward. In the next step, the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau will closely focus on the key tasks of the year, and make the work of the year concrete, project-oriented, list-oriented, and responsible. Adopt the method of fighting on the wall map, continuously increase the intensity of supervision, command according to the map, advance according to the map, supervise the battle according to the map, and hold accountable according to the map, so as to ensure that all tasks are coordinated and promoted in a closed-loop state.

meeting request,In 2023, the city’s science and technology system must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, analyze and judge new situations, new situations, and new tasks in a timely manner, and strictly implement the spirit of the provincial science and technology work conference and the spirit of Comrade Zhou Pengju’s important speech at the city’s science and technology work conference .Taking the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement as our own responsibility, we will work hard and move forward bravely,focusThe goal of “Double Thousands and Double Hundreds” is to devote itself to the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, to help the construction of “Double Demonstration City”, to continuously promote the scientific and technological innovation work of our city to a new level, and to provide strong scientific and technological support for the high-quality development of Fuxin.