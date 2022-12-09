The Municipal Traffic Law Enforcement Team actively carried out the “Constitution Publicity Week” law popularization activities



December 4th is the ninth National Constitution Day, and it is also the 40th anniversary of the promulgation and implementation of the current Constitution of our country. In order to further carry forward the spirit of the Constitution and safeguard the authority of the Constitution, the Municipal Traffic Law Enforcement Team will carry out the 2022 National “Constitution Propaganda Week” with multiple measures based on the theme of “studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and promoting the full implementation of the Constitution”. Activity.

One is to study the Fa for all staff. Lawyers stationed in the team carry out lectures on constitutional law popularization for law enforcement officers, enhance constitutional awareness, strengthen rule of law thinking, and create a good atmosphere for administration according to law and administration according to the constitution.

The second is extensive popularization of the law. Carry out the activity of “Sending Constitutional Knowledge to Ships”. Frontline law enforcement officers distribute publicity materials such as the “Constitution” and “Regulations on Inland River Traffic Safety Management” to ship owners and wharves at the law enforcement site, explaining the Constitution and water transportation laws and regulations, and enhancing law-abiding awareness. Go deep into the service area to carry out the publicity of the constitution and law, through on-site consultation, distribution of promotional materials and other methods, starting from the common legal issues in transportation, combining the interpretation of laws and regulations with case analysis, and answering the legal consultation of drivers and passengers on the spot , in-depth explanation of the harmfulness of traffic violations, and effectively enhance the legal awareness of drivers and passengers. Law enforcement officers act as propagandists for popularizing the law, walking on the road, at sites, and in enterprises to carry out constitutional propaganda, not only for administrative objects and industry practitioners, but also for the general public, to publicize knowledge about the constitution, and actively create a culture of respecting the constitution, learning The constitution and the social atmosphere for upholding the constitution.

The third is to strictly enforce the law. The Municipal Traffic Law Enforcement Team actively carried out law enforcement actions, severely cracked down on various violations of transportation laws and regulations, incorporated law popularization education into strict law enforcement, and actively carried out law enforcement in key areas such as Jiaxing Railway Station, around schools, and along highways. Propaganda on the constitution, calling on them to abide by the law, drive civilized and safe, and jointly create a good image of the city.

In the next step, the Municipal Traffic Law Enforcement Team will take the “Constitution Propaganda Week” as an opportunity to vigorously strengthen the study, publicity and education of the Constitution, traffic safety and other laws and regulations, so that the spirit of the Constitution will be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and the spirit of the Constitution will be used to unite efforts to maintain good traffic in the field of transportation. rule of law environment.