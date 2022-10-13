On the afternoon of October 12, the Municipal Transportation Bureau held a special series of press conferences on the theme of “Hebi This Decade”. Focusing on the theme of “trying to be the pioneer of high-quality development demonstration cities in the new era”, the main responsible comrades and relevant responsible comrades of the Municipal Transportation Bureau introduced the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Achieved outstanding results and answered questions from reporters.

Wu Yaoqiu, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Municipal Transportation Bureau, said in the theme release that in the past ten years, the city’s total highway mileage has reached 4,653 kilometers, and the highway around the city has been gradually formed. Enhanced, the governance level has been significantly improved, and a safe, convenient, efficient, green and economical comprehensive transportation system has been basically built, and its supporting role in economic and social development has become more prominent.

In the past ten years, grasping the strategic opportunity, the expressway around the city was gradually formed. The Municipal Transportation Bureau seized the strategic opportunity of the province’s “13445 project” of expressways, played a good first move, and won the initiative to realize the expressway around the city. Hehui Expressway, Anluo Expressway and Anxin Expressway are under construction in our city, with a total mileage of 97 kilometers, of which Hehui Expressway will be completed and opened to traffic by the end of this year. By 2025, the total mileage of the city’s expressways will reach 174 kilometers, and a “three vertical and two horizontal” expressway network will be built. Actively promote the planning and construction of the connecting line from the old city to Anyang Hongqiqu Airport to Anluo Expressway, and Qixian to Yanjin Expressway. The reconstruction of Hebi Station and Hebi North Station of the expressway has been completed; before the end of this year, the first open service area in the province, the Chaoge service area of ​​Hehui Expressway, will be completed and put into use. In 2025, the southward relocation of the expressway Hebi South Station will be completed, and seven new toll stations, including Hebi East Station, Hebi West Station, and Baoshan Station, will be put into use one after another.

In the past ten years, the focus has been on smooth and smooth connections, and the trunk network has been increasingly improved. Around the main urban area, build the first, second, and third ring roads of Hebi trunk highways, and gradually realize the trunk highways “adjacent to the city without passing through the city” and “forming a ring and forming a network”. In the past three years, the city’s 470-kilometer trunk roads have been renovated and rebuilt, the “seven vertical and six horizontal” trunk road network has been comprehensively improved, and all townships have been connected to secondary roads, taking the lead in eliminating poor roads in the province, and the “three-year action to improve road conditions” The completion rate of goals and tasks ranks first in the province, and the road condition quality and road network density of arterial highways have entered the province’s first phalanx. 129 kilometers of first-class highways such as Nanshan Avenue, Hejun Expressway, and Dahai Line have been newly rebuilt, and all counties and districts are connected to first-class highways and expressways. We will make every effort to promote the construction of major projects such as the reconstruction of National Highway 107 and the reconstruction of Provincial Highway 304 Puhe Line. The reconstruction of National Highway 107 will strive to realize the interconnection between the Baisi Logistics Park section and the Puhe Expressway next year, and the Hebi East Toll Station will be added. Focusing on planning and guidance, it took the lead in the province to compile and complete the territorial and spatial planning of ordinary trunk roads from 2020 to 2030, with 28 planned projects with a total mileage of 471 kilometers; it took the lead in the province to compile and complete the urban planning of tourist routes, and completed the “three districts and three lines” with high quality. “Delineating the work of proof has reserved space for the development of highways in our city.

In the past ten years, we have assisted in poverty alleviation and comprehensively improved the quality of rural roads. Our city is the first in the province to achieve the goal of “connecting 100 counties to villages”, and all natural villages have access to hardened roads. In the past three years, 70% of county roads, township roads, 50% of village roads, and more than 2,400 kilometers of rural roads have been renovated. The mileage of rural roads has reached 4,106 kilometers, and the road network density is the second in the province. Actively promote the demonstration and creation of “Four Good Rural Roads” and “Beautiful Rural Roads”, Qi County was named as a provincial-level “Four Good Rural Roads” demonstration county, and made every effort to promote the construction of a “Four Good Rural Roads” demonstration city in the whole region.

In the past ten years, we have adhered to the service-oriented principle, and our transportation capacity has been significantly enhanced. The number of public transport vehicles in the city has increased to 1,085, and 609 electric buses have been added. The bus stops in the central urban area have achieved full coverage of 500 meters, and the coverage rate of 300 meters of bus stops in the central urban area of ​​the county has reached more than 70%. A breakthrough was made in the construction of “Internet + urban public transport”, and the “Hebi Xing” app was launched to realize the interconnection and interoperability with more than 300 cities across the country. It has successfully created a provincial-level “transit priority” demonstration city, and was recommended by the Provincial Department of Transportation to create a candidate city for a national “transit city”. Create a global public transport development model of “urban public transport + rural passenger transport and public transport”, and the rate of access to passenger vehicles in established villages has reached 100%. Freight logistics is more efficient, road transport turnover ranks among the top five in the province, 100% postal service is achieved in organic villages, and it has been successfully selected as a pilot city for efficient urban and rural distribution in the province. The multimodal transport has achieved remarkable results. The “road to rail” and “revolutionary pipe” have been further promoted. Baisi Logistics Park and Coal Logistics Park have been completed and put into operation. The world‘s longest coal transport pipe belt machine has been put into operation. The Hebi Coal Industrial Park Multimodal Transport Demonstration Project has been named. It is a provincial multimodal transport demonstration project.

In the past ten years, the reform of transportation has been deepened, and the level of governance has been significantly improved. At the municipal level, a comprehensive transportation management system framework of “one bureau, three centers, one station and one team” has been formed, the reform of the transportation administrative law enforcement system has been completed, the nationalization of state-controlled public transportation has been promoted, and the reform of “delegation, regulation, and service” in the field of transportation has been deepened. Promote the “App + mobile law enforcement + face-to-face handling” law enforcement model. Our city ranks first in the province’s comprehensive evaluation and satisfaction survey of traffic law enforcement, and the province’s comprehensive three-dimensional traffic index in the province’s business environment evaluation. Speed ​​up the formation.

