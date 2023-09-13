The Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau Holds Mobilization and Deployment Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping Thought

Jiaxing Water Conservancy Bureau Holds Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era

September 13, 2023

Jiaxing, China – The Jiaxing Water Conservancy Bureau recently held a mobilization and deployment meeting to discuss the implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The meeting aimed to convey the spirit of the Party Central Committee’s deployment meeting regarding thematic education and provide detailed arrangements for the overall implementation of the thematic education work.

Yue Yuliang, Secretary and Director of the Bureau Party Committee, delivered a mobilization speech during the meeting, emphasizing the importance of studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. He highlighted that this thematic education is a significant step to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and mobilize all Party comrades to work together towards achieving the Party’s central tasks.

The meeting stressed the necessity of understanding that carrying out thematic education is crucial for unifying the thoughts, will, and actions of the entire party. It also plays a vital role in maintaining the party’s strong cohesion and combat effectiveness. Furthermore, the thematic education is viewed as an opportunity to promote the party’s active assumption of responsibilities and continuously create new prospects for career development. Additionally, it serves as a requirement for deepening the comprehensive and strict governance of the party and leading the social revolution through the party’s self-revolution.

To effectively implement the various tasks of the thematic education, the meeting emphasized the importance of grasping the goal requirements. The general requirements of the thematic education were identified as “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements.” The meeting also emphasized the need to focus on building a solid foundation, strengthening loyalty, promoting development, and benefiting the people. The bureau aims to address outstanding problems related to theoretical study, political quality, abilities, responsibilities, work style, integrity, and self-discipline.

In order to ensure tangible results from the thematic education, the meeting called for strengthened organizational leadership. The bureau will enhance the sense of responsibility and mission among its members and implement comprehensive organizational and leadership strategies. This includes overall planning, supervision and inspection, and evaluation of the effects of the thematic education. The bureau also aims to create a good educational atmosphere by strengthening the role of leading cadres in setting an example and consolidating the responsibilities of subjects at all levels. Furthermore, supervision and inspection will be strengthened to ensure quality results.

The meeting was attended by members of the bureau’s leadership team, mid-level and above cadres, members of the agency party committee and agency discipline inspection committees, secretaries, and members of each party branch, discipline inspectors, and all party members of the first and second branches of the agency.

This mobilization and deployment meeting signifies the commitment of the Jiaxing Water Conservancy Bureau to implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. They aim to strengthen the party’s unity, promote development, and create a new style of honesty and integrity. Through this thematic education, the bureau is dedicated to achieving excellence and becoming a leading example in their field.

