The Municipality alongside the ‘I Frutti dell’Albero’ cooperative to support the autonomy of children with cognitive disabilities

Daily activities as a tool for the conquest of small social autonomy for children with autism spectrum disorders. It is on this idea that the project ‘Macedonia and other dishes… let’s also learn to go shopping’ is based, for which the non-profit cooperative ‘I Frutti dell’Albero’ will receive a municipal contribution of 20 thousand euros. The support was approved today by the City Council on a proposal from thecouncilor for social policies Cristina Coletti. “The objective of the project, which will continue throughout 2023, – explains the commissioner – is to involve a group of eleven children with cognitive disabilities and autistic spectrum disorders in practical activities of daily life, such as shopping and cooking, soliciting and perfecting in them all the skills that these activities entail.By offering them all the necessary support, the aim is thus to stimulate the autonomy, self-esteem and creativity of the children, also improving their ability to communicate and work in a group and to collaborate with each other in different roles”.

Followed by eight educators, the young participants in the project have the opportunity to practice shopping at the supermarket, using support tools such as Augmentative and Alternative Communication to prepare the shopping list and defining a temporal scan of the actions and their succession. Once the ingredients have been purchased, the children are then involved in the creation of savory and sweet recipes, as well as gluten-free or lactose-free dishes.

Among the objectives of the project there is also that of perfecting the use of communication as a precious support, for children with complex communication needs, to allow them to learn and work in groups more easily. Particular attention is then paid to the improvement of the manipulation of the different materials in the kitchen and to the improvement of eye-hand coordination to experiment with creativity.

“In addition to stimulating the kids on a cognitive level, the project offers them the opportunity to have new experiences, involving them in practical activities with concrete goals, helping them to conquer important spaces of autonomy and to acquire the ability to move in social contexts”.

The municipal contribution will be financed with part of the share of the local social fund assigned to the North-Central District led by Ferrara.

the councilor for social policies of the Municipality of Ferrara Christine Coletti con the president of the cooperative 'I Frutti dell'albero' Elena D'Addainside the kitchen of the 'Macedonia Laboratory' in the headquarters of the cooperative

