(ANSA) – MILAN, 04 APR – More ecological and more technological: the Municipality of Milan is looking for technical sponsors for the conservation and enhancement works of Palazzo Marino, that is, of its main office and for this reason it has published a tender that will remain open for four years .



The technical data sheets of the projects are (and will be) included. The first is for the renewal of the audio and video system in the Alessi room, which will be open until 25 May.



Other projects concern the energy efficiency of the Palace, respecting its historicity, the restoration of ancient elements of value present in the rooms, including fittings and furnishings whose most recent restorations date back to the early 2000s; and the creation of digital historical-artistic content for visitors.



In the first three months of this year, the representatives of the Municipality of Milan accompanied 64 visits during weekdays, in fact one per day, for a total of around 1,200 visitors (an increase compared to 2022, when they had more than a thousand). During Fai days alone, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March, Palazzo Marino was visited by over 3,650 people. (HANDLE).

