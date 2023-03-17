16.03.2023 h 17:52 comments

The Municipality of Prato auctions off a commercial fund and collects over 200 thousand euros

Instead, no offers were made for the other five properties that the institution wants to get rid of because they are no longer strategic with respect to its objectives

The Municipality has auctioned off the commercial property in viale Galilei, currently leased to a dental clinic. The offer, presented by a Florentine company, is equal to the starting price of the auction, 220 thousand euros. The municipal offices then carried out the provisional award to then proceed to all the necessary checks for the definitive one.

The fate of the other four properties, including real estate and land, was different in recent days, ended up at auction for the second time and deserted for the second time despite the fact that the prices, for almost all the assets, had been adjusted downwards compared to the first attempt to sell.

These are the rural building, partly in ruins, located in via della Chiesa di Capezzana 44, the former swimming pool in via Arcangeli, which can be transformed into residences, the former monastery of San Clemente in via San Vincenzo 16, land in via del Purgatorio which is part of the development plan of the Gello public initiative for social housing.

Pursuant to the regulation, it is not mandatory to continue with a third auction. The Municipality can proceed with a simplified procedure on the single asset. An assessment is underway on which path to take. It could be an invitation to submit an offer or an expression of interest. It is clear that the price will be more reasonable than the last deserted auction.

In particular, the Capezzana rural building had a base value of 630 thousand euros; the real estate complex in via Arcangeli 49 and 51, started from 900 thousand euros; the former monastery of San Clemente in via San Vincenzo 16, 772 thousand euros; the building land in the Hippodrome/via del Purgatorio area, lot ZZ of the Gello public subdivision plan, 2,430,000 euros.

