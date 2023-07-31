Home » The Municipality of Turin puts the seals on the Murazzi social center – News
The Municipality of Turin puts the seals on the Murazzi social center

The Municipality of Turin has sealed the Murazzi self-managed social centre. With an ordinance, arches 25 and 27 were closed due to “structural and plant problems with concrete danger to public safety”.


The provision provides for the interdiction of the structure on the banks of the Po: according to the document hanging on the doors of the entrance to the center, structural changes to the rooms have been ascertained “deriving from the opening of a large communication gap between the rooms having access from arches no. 25 and no. 27 built on load-bearing masonry which, despite the installation of a beam on the upper part of the opening, could compromise the static safety of the entire structure”. Also ascertained the presence of mezzanines “made in a summary way and without regulatory heights”. The irregularities had emerged from the report of the Digos of the Turin police which last June, together with firefighters and ASL staff, inspected the social center, linked to another occupied space in Turin, the Askatasuna.


The Csa Murazzi is part of the history of Turin antagonism. The arches, in fact, were occupied in 1989 by the ‘Collettivo Spazi Metropolitani’, which belongs to the Autonomy area and is one of the first social centers in Turin. The arches are subject to protection from cultural and landscape heritage, but over time, according to the investigators, they have become an abusive place, without permits for the administration of food and drink and without authorizations for shows.

