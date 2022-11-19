Home News The Municipality of Udine is officially the owner of the former Odeon cinema
The Municipality of Udine is officially the owner of the former Odeon cinema

The Municipality of Udine is officially the owner of the former Odeon cinema

For the purchase of the property from the company led by the Malignani brothers, the Municipality has invested 640,000 euros. “It will become a container for shows – said the mayor accompanied by councilors Loris Michelini, Fabrizio Cigolot and Francesca Laudicina – and above all for music, given that the spaces are ideal for this type of activity”. For a recovery of the structure, an expenditure of more than 2 million euros has been assumed. Resources that will be budgeted for in the coming years (Video by Alessandro Cesare)

