the Municipality puts in place the new ‘Vita Indipendente’ service.

A service that offers real opportunities for social inclusion and housing independence for people with physical and intellectual disabilities aged between 18 and 64. It’s called ‘Vita Indipendente’ and it’s the new service that expands the range of projects put in place by the Department of Social Policies in favor of the most fragile citizens, with the aim of involving beneficiaries in situations of living together, training contexts and integration in the world of work taking into account the skills and potential that individual people with disabilities can express. The project was awarded for one year – with an option to renew for a further year – to the Employment Integration Cooperative which took part in a tender launched by the Municipality of Ferrara with a total economic award of 123 thousand euros.

“The commitment of the Municipality of Ferrara – he says the councilor for social policies Cristina Coletti – is aimed at always keeping a high level of attention to disabilities and frailties, carrying out projects that aim at support and full inclusion in the social and working life of all citizens. The new service makes it possible to tailor interventions aimed at improving the quality of life of people with disabilities, taking into account everyone’s abilities. At the same time, many families will find valuable help in accompanying their loved ones towards independence. This measure offers the weakest the possibility of experimenting with personalized assistance models in their own homes, through accompaniment paths to housing autonomy supported by family assistants, inclusion paths, experimentation of work laboratories. An important part of the service is also the support provided to caregivers in the transition phase of the disabled person towards adult life and as independent as possible”.

As Councilor Coletti continues, the goal is “to leave no one behind and to offer the same opportunities to citizens with disabilities as well, with specific and integrated projects aimed at avoiding isolation and resignation by promoting paths of true inclusion in the relational and work sphere. ‘Life Independent’ is also a clear sign of the Administration’s willingness to side with families who are committed to keeping their disabled relatives in a domestic context”.

As per the guidelines approved by the City Council, the activities of the service have been defined in three distinct actions. The first refers to ‘Social and relational inclusion courses’, with training courses aimed at job placement – such as occupational workshops and training activities – and daytime activities aimed at strengthening personal and social autonomy. The second action concerns the ‘Residential pathways’, i.e. the possibility, for those who live alone or in fragile families, to benefit from home assistance models oriented towards supported housing autonomy (family assistant, meal supply, daytime support only ). These paths also include social co-housing activities, i.e. coexistence projects for no more than five people, in accessible spaces, for independent living experiments with the possibility of rotating coexistence groups. The third identifies the ‘system actions’, ie information and awareness activities, with the direct involvement of people with disabilities; a caregiver training/support group led by a psychotherapist; training internships.

The service is aimed at people residing in the Municipality of Ferrara, with physical, psychophysical, psychic and intellectual disabilities for whom there is the real possibility of embarking on a path of autonomy with respect to the family of origin. The beneficiaries will be identified by ASP Ferrara – Personal Services, with the collaboration of the operators involved in the project and the Municipality of Ferrara.









