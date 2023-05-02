the Municipality supports Third Sector projects with over 130 thousand euros

SOCIAL POLICIES – Public notice open. Councilor Coletti: “Contributions from 10 thousand to 20 thousand euros to calibrate the interventions on the basis of the most current and widespread needs”





The commitment of the Municipality of Ferrara continues, through the Department of Social Policies, in actions to contrast and prevent social and economic hardships and fragilities. On proposal by the councilor for social policies Cristina Coletti this morning (LINK) a new one was opened public notice addressed to Third Sector entities for €131,567.27a sum that will be disbursed with contributions of between 10,000 and 20,000 euros to the associations that wish to nominate their own projects in support of the most disadvantaged citizens.

“These resources – says the councilor Cristina Coletti – will bring concrete benefits in favor of people who are living in difficult conditions, towards whom the Administration shows closeness and sensitivity so as not to widen the gaps and leave no one behind. With the introduction of the public notice tool desired by this junta, in the previous two years many citizens were able to raise their heads and get effective answers to the needs expressed.Collect the proposals made by the Third Sector entities and put them in line by evaluating them merit, with clear and transparent criteria, in fact means being able to calibrate social interventions on the basis of the most current and most widespread needs, even following a health emergency that continues to leave its aftermath in many families”.

There are two strands identified by the Administration to distribute the 131,567.27 euros. A portion equal to 40,732.70 euros will in fact be allocated to the implementation of support and accompaniment measures for the emergency situation deriving from the pandemic, while the remaining 90,834.57 euros will be dedicated to supporting social-health projects.

As regards the actions to overcome the difficulties associated with the health emergency, the priority areas of intervention must concern the fight against inequalities and impoverishment; support for families and citizens in emergency situations; strengthening support for families with minors affected by economic impoverishment and worsening inequalities; socio-educational support and the fight against the phenomena of educational poverty; support for school and training activities; and support for the reconciliation of working hours and times for care for women.

Within the context of social and health projects, the priority areas must be those: the fight against loneliness, especially in the elderly population, through actions that promote active and transversal involvement between generations and social spheres; the contrast to isolation, especially of people with disabilities and non self-sufficient; the contrast of the conditions of fragility and disadvantage of individuals and families to eliminate obstacles that limit social and health welfare, to promote widespread equity in access to services and in the creation of opportunities, and to intervene on the phenomena of marginalization and of social exclusion. Other areas are then that of the prevention of social hardship through the participation and protagonism of minors and young people; and that of identifying new forms of vulnerability and the related training courses to support the innovative interventions to be elaborated.

The realities to which the notice is addressed are operating in the territories of the municipalities of Ferrara, Masi Torello and Voghiera. The proposals submitted will be examined by a specially constituted commission which will draw up a ranking based on the scores obtained by each project on the basis of specific criteria. These include relevance to the objectives of the notice; the participant’s experience in the sector; the innovative elements of the proposed action in response to emerging or already present ones; the expected results in quantitative and qualitative terms; the ability to monitor the actions taken.

In the event of an equal score, the applicant who has not used contributions to Third Sector entities with the Local Social Fund 2021 and 2022 will have priority, and if both projects have not received them, we will proceed with a drawing of lots.

In the event that the accepted applications do not exhaust the total available resources, the amount of the contribution to be assigned will be increased proportionally, to allow the use of the entire available sum.

>> LINK TO THE PUBLIC NOTICE:









Downloadable images: