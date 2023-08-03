The municipality will carry out cleaning work in regards to the railway line.

MANAGEMENT. –

The Municipality of Riobamba, in inter-institutional coordination, plans activities in order to improve public space and provide a better image of the city. Myrian Palomeque, director of Cultural Heritage Management, promoted a tour together with technicians from the Provincial Directorate of Public Works and Transportation, Chimborazo Prefecture and representatives of former railway officials, in order to plan actions to recover cultural heritage: “The railway line is declared a civil monument, historical and testimonial heritage.” Mario Ibarra, a former railway official, mentioned that the union of various institutions and civil society is for the purpose of making the railway operational again, at least in the sections that represented economic income, through tourism. The current conditions in which they find themselves: the railway line, the facilities of La Estación and the workshops of the Railway, are not good. With the results of this observation, the intervention of each one of the institutions will be analyzed, according to their competences and legality. The Municipality of Riobamba will begin cleaning the railway line from the Station – Plaza Alfaro, to the workshops located on Unidad Nacional and Condorazo avenues; and in the section of the workshops up to Monseñor Leónidas Proaño avenue.