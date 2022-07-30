The debate on the murder of Alika Ogorchukwu, a Nigerian man killed in Civitanova Marche by an Italian man named by Filippo Ferlazzo, is one of the worst things that have been seen in recent times.

It was discussed that the victim allegedly harassed the killer’s partner; the brutality of the aggression was commented on; there was indignation for what seemed indifference in those who did not intervene to stop the murderer; and in the end the interventions of the political leaders in the electoral campaign were reduced to two mirror flags: Enrico Letta said that we must not forget, Giorgia Meloni that she must be done justice.

The chills caused by this massacre are amplified by the emptiness that is around. Ogorchukwu’s death resonates without finding even an incarnation in a collective form. There is a black man, poor and disabled, killed; there is a white man who kills him with his bare hands with a merciless fury.

Mario Di Vito, a journalist from the Marches, wrote rightly that the feeling of frost is not in the paralysis in the face of the massacre and the mobile phones that film the scene, but that even after twenty-four hours nothing is happening.