The debate on the murder of Alika Ogorchukwu, a Nigerian man killed in Civitanova Marche by an Italian man named by Filippo Ferlazzo, is one of the worst things that have been seen in recent times.
It was discussed that the victim allegedly harassed the killer’s partner; the brutality of the aggression was commented on; there was indignation for what seemed indifference in those who did not intervene to stop the murderer; and in the end the interventions of the political leaders in the electoral campaign were reduced to two mirror flags: Enrico Letta said that we must not forget, Giorgia Meloni that she must be done justice.
The chills caused by this massacre are amplified by the emptiness that is around. Ogorchukwu’s death resonates without finding even an incarnation in a collective form. There is a black man, poor and disabled, killed; there is a white man who kills him with his bare hands with a merciless fury.
Mario Di Vito, a journalist from the Marches, wrote rightly that the feeling of frost is not in the paralysis in the face of the massacre and the mobile phones that film the scene, but that even after twenty-four hours nothing is happening.
Leonardo Bianchi, who has thoroughly studied Italian supremacism and the murders of blacks starting with that of Jerry Masslo in 1989, wonders how it is possible that a mass anti-racist reaction is not immediately triggered. Yet it is so. The 2018 elections were also decided by the attempted massacre of Luca Trainia Macerata, and by the political reactions to that test of massacre.
The Democratic Party shamefully wavered and then did not go to demonstrate, despite one of its offices being targeted, the center-left mayor decided not to allow the demonstration in the city center, the CGIL deserted, the Anpi and the ARCI broke up , the interior minister at the time, Marco Minniti, commented: Traini, the attacker from Macerata, “I saw him on the horizon ten months ago, when we then changed the immigration policy”, thus self-legitimizing his policy of rejections.
The demonstration in Macerata nevertheless took place, and it was participatory and powerful. Today there is not even the shadow of a mobilization proposal: no one has called a garrison, no one has called a demonstration. Only the Nigerian community of Civitanova Marche went down the main street this morning. Alone, in the political desert that coincides with an unworthy election campaign.