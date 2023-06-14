The murders of leaders in Cauca continue

The public order situation continues to be critical in the department of Cauca and the indigenous authorities reported the death of an indigenous spiritual leader and his wife in the municipality of Jambaló.

The couple was murdered in the northeast of Cauca in a new act of violence

According to the authorities, so far in 2023 more than 50 community members have been murdered in the department.

The Indigenous Council of the Jambaló Reservation reported that “the couple was killed with bullet wounds.”

As indicated, “neighbors heard the shots but realized this fact hours later.”

In addition, he indicated that “ending the life of an ancestral knower or knower represents a genocide for the Nasa People.”

The act of blood occurred in the village of Picachos in the municipality of Jambaló, where unknown persons murdered the spiritual leader and his wife, 51 and 48 years old, respectively.

Regarding this crime, the senior advisor of the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca, Cric, Mauricio Capaz said that “it is a very worrying situation that deserves a thorough and rapid evaluation, and to pay attention to the complaints that our communities are making to the Colombian State. We amount to fifty murders in territories of indigenous context of the department of Cauca”.

Likewise, the leader indicated that “it is unfortunate to find this type of event in the midst of the announcement of a bilateral ceasefire between the Government and the ELN that sounds hopeful and this is one of the paradoxes that our communities have, we hear announcements from the level nationally important but we receive this type of blows ”.

On the other hand, the coordinator of the Human Rights Observatory of Indepaz, Leonardo González explained that “the social and territorial control by illegal armed groups, the persistence of threats and assassinations as well as the absence of guarantees for the performance of their activities, They have been limiting the actions of social leaders in their territories and their communities”.

According to the authorities, in the area where the events occurred, groups such as the dissidents of the Farc, the Dagoberto Ramos structure and the ELN commit crimes.

more facts

This event is added to what happened a few days ago, when the bodies of a professor and his wife were found buried in a common grave, reported missing since May 31 in the municipality of El Tambo, in the western part of the department of Cauca.

The couple had left their home for work and never arrived.

The bodies were in the Hoyo sector, on the border with the municipality of El Patía, and had been buried near some abandoned mines.

The teacher was a well-known community leader and president of the Quilcacé Township Community Action Board, and his wife was also recognized for working with the communities in the territory.

The coordinator of the Asoinca teachers’ union stated that “the teachers’ union, the social leaders regret the murder of our colleague.”

It was members of the community who had been searching for six days and managed to find the bodies of the two victims, who were transferred to the Legal Medicine headquarters.

Amarildo Correa, secretary of education of Cauca, said that “we deeply regret and condemn this fact that does not correspond to the construction of peace. The children stayed waiting for their teacher who will never arrive. It was the people from the community council and from the sector where he was president, who began the search and found the bodies.

According to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the number of people murdered during 2023 in the department of Cauca is more than 300 people.

He stressed that among the victims are social and indigenous leaders, human rights defenders and ex-combatants, among others.

