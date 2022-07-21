Recently, during his inspection tour in Xinjiang, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out when he visited the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Museum “Xinjiang Historical Relics Exhibition” and watched the national epic “Manas” rap show: “We must strengthen the research on the history of the Chinese nation community and the pattern of the pluralistic unity of the Chinese nation. Fully excavate and effectively use the historical facts, archaeological objects, and cultural relics of the exchanges between various ethnic groups in Xinjiang, and make it clear that Xinjiang has been an inseparable part of my country and a multi-ethnic area since ancient times. An important member of China.” On July 16, “Seeking Truth” magazine published an important article by General Secretary Xi Jinping titled “Driving the Study of Chinese Civilization History in-depth, Enhancing Historical Consciousness and Strengthening Cultural Confidence”. These all reflect the great importance attached by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core to the research on the history of Chinese civilization and the protection, activation and utilization of cultural relics. The museum, which protects and inherits human civilization, ushered in a golden period of development once in a lifetime. To enhance historical awareness and strengthen cultural self-confidence, museums have a bright future.

Strengthen cultural self-confidence, let the museum provide better conditions and services for historical research, cultural relics protection and display and utilization, and truly become a big school and a big stage for inheriting the excellent traditional Chinese culture. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of my country, the development of museums in China has made historic achievements. The layout of the museum system has been gradually optimized. At present, there are 5,788 registered museums nationwide, and a modern museum system with rich types and diverse subjects has basically been formed. “A museum is a big school.” A “big school” that preserves the excellent traditional cultural relics, accumulation and fruitful achievements of the Chinese nation is the root of our nation’s endless success. The museum is an important place to cultivate family and country feelings, an important position to maintain national cultural security, and a cultural guardian that promotes the Chinese spirit, condenses national identity, and enhances historical confidence.

We must continuously optimize the layout of the museum, innovate the museum system, and improve the functions of the museum, so that the countless Chinese excellent traditional cultural factors buried in the national treasures, historical relics, and ancient books and documents will glow with new life, and let them become the Chinese nation’s road to rejuvenation. Know the “staff” and “advisor” of today. Only by fully excavating and effectively using the “staff” and “consultants” of historical exhibitions, archaeological objects, and cultural relics in the museum can the research on the history of the Chinese nation community and the pattern of the pluralistic unity of the Chinese nation be more in-depth, and the Chinese civilization exploration project will have a better Solid support.

Strengthen cultural self-confidence and make more cultural relics and cultural heritage in the museum come alive. Let history speak, let cultural relics speak, and we must work hard on the activation and utilization of cultural relics. Through in-depth historical research, interpreting the stories of cultural relics, letting cultural relics speak, and telling people the wisdom of history, we can inspire our national pride and self-confidence, and strengthen the confidence and determination of all people to revitalize China and realize the Chinese dream. As General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized, the purpose of holding historical museum exhibitions is to witness history, learn from history, and inspire future generations. Looking at the world, cultural relics can become an important business card for expanding the international influence of Chinese culture, and more importantly, the Chinese civilization they carry will also work with other rich and colorful civilizations to provide human beings with correct spiritual guidance and strong spiritual power.

Strengthen cultural self-confidence and continue to play the role of museums as a center for cultural exchanges and mutual learning. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the national museum collection has grown from 23.18 million pieces (sets) in 2012 to nearly 39.55 million pieces (sets) in 2019. It can be said that the nearly 40 million pieces (sets) of cultural relics in the collection are the rich cultural heritage left by the Chinese civilization for human civilization, and these heritages belong to the Chinese nation and all mankind. These heritages themselves carry multicultural symbols, and they are the products of exchanges and mutual learning among various ethnic groups and countries. As a museum that collects and protects cultural heritage, it must continue to play an important role in cultural exchanges and mutual learning, strengthen international cultural exchanges and dialogues between civilizations, and continuously enhance the international influence of Chinese culture, so that the world can understand Chinese civilization, understand China, and build Contribute to a community with a shared future for mankind.

(The author is the director and research librarian of Gansu Bamboo Slips Museum)