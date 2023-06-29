The museum’s free reservation tickets were robbed by high-priced agents. Official reminder: Reservation tickets cannot be guaranteed to be true and effective-Qianlong.com.cn

Original title: Free reservation tickets for museums were robbed at high prices?

The third-party platform sells tickets in the form of “guided tour + reservation”.

“Obviously free tickets, but now you have to buy them at a higher price, and you have to find a replacement to go to a museum.” As the summer vacation approaches, many tourists find that the difficulty of making reservations for popular museums has skyrocketed. A reporter from the Beijing Youth Daily found in a recent investigation that free admission tickets that cannot be obtained through official channels can be purchased on some third-party platforms. Some museum staff reminded that reservation tickets snatched on behalf of third-party platforms cannot be guaranteed to be authentic and effective, and tourists are hoped to be vigilant to avoid being deceived.

The National Expo is fully booked

Third-party platform “ticket package” hot sale

Before the Dragon Boat Festival, in order to check in the National Museum, reporters from the Beijing Youth Daily joined the ticket grabbing army. According to the information released by the official WeChat account of the National Museum, there are only four channels for visiting appointments: the “National Museum” official account, the “National Museum” WeChat applet, the App of the National Museum of China, and the official website of the “National Museum” on PC. Among them, the official account tour reservation is provided by Ctrip, and the audience information is only used for reservation services.

After logging into the National Expo App, a reporter from Beiqing Daily found that all the tickets for the past week had been sold out. According to the strategy provided by the netizens, I refreshed it repeatedly, and it didn’t take long before there were tickets. The Beijing Youth Daily reporter quickly filled in the personal information. After clicking submit order, the App page popped up a security verification. After the verification was completed, the page showed that there was no network connection. After verification again, it showed that the appointment was full. A reporter from Beiqing Daily switched to the network and refreshed and retried several times, but the result was that the appointment failed.

Many netizens have also experienced the same experience on social platforms. Some netizens said that every time the verification is completed at the end of the swiping, the page shows that there is no quota, and they have been concentrating on swiping all morning without success.

A reporter from Beiqing Daily tried to search for “National Museum of China Tickets” on several third-party platforms, and found that only Ctrip can make reservations for free, and indicate the word “official”, but all the appointments are full, and other platforms have merchants who offer to buy tickets on behalf of them. Serve.

When choosing an order date, the price of different days is also different, the price is relatively cheap on weekdays, and the price is higher on weekends or holidays. To be specific, the ticket price of the national expo tickets on each platform on weekdays is basically between 45 yuan and 80 yuan. On weekends, the ticket prices generally rise, and the price range rises to 80 to 109 yuan. The store with the highest sales volume has sold 700 yuan. single above.

A reporter from the Beiqing Daily noticed that merchants are also very cautious about selling tickets for the National Expo on third-party platforms. They usually indicate “electronic guide + ticket reservation” or “ticket package”, which includes free tickets and electronic explanations.

A reporter from the Beiqing Daily noticed that in addition to the National Museum, other popular museums such as the Palace Museum, Hunan Provincial Museum, and Shaanxi History Museum also have “grabbing” tickets.

On the third-party platform, the price of the Forbidden City ticket reservation package ranges from 160 yuan to 288 yuan, while the standard ticket price of the Forbidden City is only 60 yuan. The contracted price of the Hunan Provincial Museum is mostly between 25 yuan and 60 yuan, and the merchant with the highest sales volume has received more than 1,000 orders; the contracted price of the Shaanxi Museum ticket is around 100 yuan.

“Grabbing on behalf of” appointments may not be true and effective

Buy tickets through official channels

Official channels show that there are no tickets available. How did these merchants get tickets? The customer service of a store on a certain platform that provides ticket grabbing services stated that it robs tickets by opening a plug-in and using computer technology. “Ticket tickets are different on different dates, and the prices are naturally different.”

On June 28, a reporter from the Beijing Youth Daily called the National Expo, and the staff said that the National Expo only cooperates with Ctrip for free ticket reservations. The legal department of Guobo is also concerned about these scalper-like ticket grabbing services in the market, and is in the process of contacting and solving them. The staff also reminded that the National Expo does not guarantee that the reservations that are paid for on behalf of third-party platforms are true and effective, and will not provide any guarantee for the tickets they sell.

A reporter from the Beiqing Daily noticed that the restrictive measures introduced by the National Expo last year against the failure of ticket reservations can also curb the snatching behavior to a certain extent.

The “Reservation Notes for Visitors” on the official channel of the National Expo shows that starting from September 1, 2022, the same account has made multiple reservations within a week and failed to fulfill the contract (including cancellation of the order without bringing the original ID card when entering the museum, cancellation of the order after the reservation, If the rate of failure to visit the museum on the day of the visit is more than 50%, the account (mobile phone number) will be restricted from making reservations for 30 days.

The “Instructions for Visiting the Palace Museum” will be officially implemented from today, which clearly states: The Palace Museum does not authorize any third-party agency or individual to act as an agent for tickets (big tickets and watch halls, treasure halls, and exhibition reservations), in order to ensure your smooth admission to the hospital To avoid economic losses, please be sure to reserve tickets and exhibitions through the official channel “Palace Museum” applet.

Expert: Unauthorized channels have no guarantee

Third-party platforms should strengthen supervision

Is it legal and reasonable to publish free museum reservation tickets on a third-party platform for a fee? A reporter from Beiqing Daily interviewed Zhao Tengfei, a lawyer from Shaanxi Zecheng Law Firm. Lawyer Zhao said that among the merchants who snatch tickets on behalf of others, such behaviors as plug-in ticket snatching may be suspected of intruding into the computer information system, which is a criminal offense. If a large number of tickets are snatched by themselves, hoarded and sold at a higher price, it is a scalper’s behavior and is suspected of illegal operation , If it is a forged ticket, it may be involved in civil fraud, and if the circumstances are serious, it may be involved in fraud. Network service providers should be held accountable for the lack of supervision for the platform to condone these agents to snatch scalpers and sell tickets at high prices.

Pan Helin, co-director of the Digital Economy and Financial Innovation Research Center of Zhejiang University International Business School, said that consumers are not advised to buy scalpers because there may be some hidden risks. For museums, the existing ticketing system and reservation mechanism should be improved to technically curb scalpers.

Lawyer Xu Guilin, a partner of Times Jiuhe Law Firm, pointed out that according to past cases, some consumers paid for scalped tickets only to find that they could not enter the venue normally, although most merchants would eventually refund the tickets. However, consumers have lost valuable time and opportunities to visit; a few unscrupulous merchants are even unwilling to refund fees, and consumers will also suffer economic losses. In fact, no museum will provide ticket guarantees for non-authorized channels. Therefore, he suggested that consumers should book tickets through official channels to avoid risks.

