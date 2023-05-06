Home » The musical success of Diomedes Díaz that Juancho Rois did not want to be recorded
News

The musical success of Diomedes Díaz that Juancho Rois did not want to be recorded

by admin
The musical success of Diomedes Díaz that Juancho Rois did not want to be recorded

Before going public, the musical album ‘Titulo de amor’ generated some internal clashes between Diomedes Diaz and Juancho Rois, because the accordion player did not agree with the recording of the song ‘Amarte más no puede’ by Marciano Martínez.

As is known, this letter liked the ‘Chief of the Board’, but for Juancho it was not like that, so he was strongly opposed to it being recorded.

To complete the cd, Rois proposed that a song by him be included. After conversations between them, the accordion player agreed, although not convinced, to record the song. authored by Marcianobut, imposed that it be located in the last place of the album.

Even though he didn’t like it, ‘I couldn’t love you more It is one of the Cacique’s most remembered songs, and one of the ones that led him to musical success.

See also  Pordenone, father and mother of 5 children die in a head-on collision with a truck

You may also like

“President Bukele’s leadership is the one that has...

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday May 9,...

Canada accuses Beijing of harassing families of Hong...

Sequestration of 40 million from an entrepreneur linked...

“President Bukele’s leadership is the one that has...

The Giro d’Italia began with Rigo as the...

From 22 May in Naples the sixth edition...

Esteban Enderica longs to get an Olympic spot...

Woman Throws Corn Cobs at Giant Panda Chengdu...

SEC Awards Record Prize Of $279 Million To...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy