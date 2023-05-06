The musical success of Diomedes Díaz that Juancho Rois did not want to be recorded

Before going public, the musical album ‘Titulo de amor’ generated some internal clashes between Diomedes Diaz and Juancho Rois, because the accordion player did not agree with the recording of the song ‘Amarte más no puede’ by Marciano Martínez.

As is known, this letter liked the ‘Chief of the Board’, but for Juancho it was not like that, so he was strongly opposed to it being recorded.

To complete the cd, Rois proposed that a song by him be included. After conversations between them, the accordion player agreed, although not convinced, to record the song. authored by Marcianobut, imposed that it be located in the last place of the album.

Even though he didn’t like it, ‘I couldn’t love you more It is one of the Cacique’s most remembered songs, and one of the ones that led him to musical success.