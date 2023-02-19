Social networks are increasingly playing a leading role in the lives of people globally and different social interaction applications have become one of the most popular ways to publicize where we are, what we are passionate about and what we are doing.

Now, travelers are not satisfied with just going to a big city or a paradisiacal beach, but are looking for a space within their experience that they can show their followers and trigger reactions in their networks.

With this in mind, Airbnb presents 6 photographable spaces in Latin America, to go viral, to be the sensation among its followers to be inspired to travel in 2023:

Beautiful island in blue sea with swimming pool

Location: Cartagena, Colombia. Located in a natural reserve, the space is not only in a paradisiacal place, but also allows guests exclusivity without anyone to bother them. This space is the ideal place to disconnect from everyday life, surrounded by a sea of ​​seven colors to live an experience different from the others.

To explore the accommodation