The mute spoke! Benedetti reappeared after The Hague ruling

The still ambassador of Colombia in Venezuela broke his silence and spoke in response to Colombia’s recent victory against Nicaragua in the midst of the lawsuit that both nations faced for years in the International Court of Justice over the maritime platform that Nicaragua intended to extend in its favor. .

It was through his Twitter account where the also former senator Benedetti criticized several former Colombian presidents that to his consideration they lost maritime sovereignty and, instead, exalted President Gustavo Petro for the recent determination of the international organization.

“There is not much to celebrate with the ICJ ruling. Colombia it already lost maritime space in 2012. The little to celebrate is thanks to the change in the strategy proposed by President @petrogustavo (and no one else), which prevented Nicaragua from expanding its continental shelf,” said Armando Benedetti after a week of absolute reserve.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

