Home » The mute spoke! Benedetti reappeared after The Hague ruling
News

The mute spoke! Benedetti reappeared after The Hague ruling

by admin
The mute spoke! Benedetti reappeared after The Hague ruling

The still ambassador of Colombia in Venezuela broke his silence and spoke in response to Colombia’s recent victory against Nicaragua in the midst of the lawsuit that both nations faced for years in the International Court of Justice over the maritime platform that Nicaragua intended to extend in its favor. .

It was through his Twitter account where the also former senator Benedetti criticized several former Colombian presidents that to his consideration they lost maritime sovereignty and, instead, exalted President Gustavo Petro for the recent determination of the international organization.

“There is not much to celebrate with the ICJ ruling. Colombia it already lost maritime space in 2012. The little to celebrate is thanks to the change in the strategy proposed by President @petrogustavo (and no one else), which prevented Nicaragua from expanding its continental shelf,” said Armando Benedetti after a week of absolute reserve.

See also  Hollman Morris turns on the alerts for statements by Prosecutor Barbosa

You may also like

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau Takes Action...

Do not misappropriate semaglutide | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Reflection from Parque Bolívar: A discouraging reality

Veterinary Office secures 28 horses in Kamp-Lintfort –...

Motor car accident on Thandiani road, injured shifted...

Migration expelled a Norwegian who attacked an official...

German Companies to Maintain Investments in China Despite...

Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

Registration for La Voz de Chacao 2023 started...

The Capture of a Suspect: Unraveling the Mysteries...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy