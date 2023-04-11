The Muzaffarabad High Court disqualified the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir for making anti-judicial statements and dismissed him from office.

Web Desk: The High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had summoned the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir today on the charge of insulting the judiciary.

Prime Minister Tanveer Ilyas appeared in the Azad Kashmir High Court and asked for an unconditional apology from the Supreme Judiciary.

Yesterday, the court summoned the Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Tuesday at 12 noon, Tanveer Ilyas has explained that I said that if I put my foot there is smoke, Saudi Arabia is giving 5 billion rupees development fund. Been on it for two and a half months, let me know what insult it is.

He said that if the prime minister is so busy that he comes the next day, he will not allow the state to become a hostage. The rest of the people are as clean as they are and they know about everything.

Later, the full bench of the High Court declared the prime minister of Azad Kashmir disqualified while pronouncing the verdict on the case. It is the first time in the history of Azad Kashmir that a prime minister has been disqualified for contempt of court.

The full court of the Supreme Court also dismissed Sardar Tanveer Ilyas from the membership of the assembly, the court decision declared that Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Tanveer Ilyas was guilty of contempt of court.