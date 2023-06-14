The mysteries behind the death of Colonel Dávila

Five days have passed since the lifeless body of Colonel Óscar Darío Dávila, head of security outposts for President Gustavo Petro, was discovered. According to the official version of the Government, Dávila would have taken his own life in the midst of the scandal of the strikes against the workers of Laura Sarabia, former chief of staff. However, new details have raised questions about the motives behind his death.

The renowned journalist Daniel Coronell revealed today that, hours before his death, Colonel Dávila made a payment of 50 million pesos to the lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río, as an advance for his legal defense. This information raises questions about the logic of someone who was allegedly contemplating suicide and, at the same time, would retain the services of a lawyer. Coronell, in an interview, questioned this contradiction, pointing out that a deceased person cannot face a judicial process.

The existence of this detail reinforces the possibility that the cause of death of Colonel Dávila may be different from what has been reported up to now. Furthermore, the forensic report on this case has not yet been revealed.

On the other hand, the lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río denounced through his Twitter account, that he has been the target of threats: « I am not afraid of any coward who hides behind an account, but I bring to the attention of the authorities some of the hundreds of threats that reach my intern today in order to guarantee the safety of my family.