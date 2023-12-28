The mysterious case of the Salvadoran who was found dead between Arizona and Nevada and who managed to identify 47 years later

Authorities have finally identified the remains of a dead man found by hikers in a shallow grave 47 years ago, near a lake located on the border of the states of Arizona and Nevada. The person’s name was Luis Alonso Paredes, originally from El Salvador, and may have been living or working in the Las Vegas area at the time of his death, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The remains of Alonso Paredes were discovered on November 23, 1976 in a desert area of ​​northwestern Arizona, just east of Lake Mohave. An autopsy at the time revealed that the victim was probably in his 30s and had been shot in the head at close range. Although authorities collected fingerprints during the autopsy, the case soon went cold and the victim remained anonymous for nearly five decades.

However, the sheriff’s office reactivated its investigation in October by comparing the fingerprints to all available fingerprint records, which led to the identification of Luis Alonso Paredes.

Despite this breakthrough, authorities have not been able to locate any relatives of Paredes. He may have been employed by the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy in the San Francisco area a decade before his death. The sheriff’s office has asked the public to contact them if they have any information about the case or that could help locate Paredes’ relatives.

This discovery brings to light a case that has remained unsolved for nearly five decades, and the identification of Paredes may provide long-awaited closure for his family and loved ones.