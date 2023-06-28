The mystery of Ambassador Benedetti

Benedetti’s vociferousness in the recordings that Laura made of him when he was in a cataleptic state, drunk or under anger and intense pain, seems to have not ended and has signs of becoming a mystery fueled by his great victim, President Petro.

The fact that the Foreign Ministry, in a document signed by the Secretary General, not by Minister Leiva, has repealed the immediate acceptance of Benedetti’s resignation as ambassador in Caracas and extended his period until July 17, lends itself to increasing the mistery.

That it would have been the chancellor himself who announced the acceptance “because a drug addict cannot be believed.” The fact that neither the ambassador, nor Vicky nor anyone else has been able to verify the exact amount that Laura lost. And much less that even a hint has been given about the accusation backed by a supposedly anonymous informant, in the sense that that money belonged to Petro.

The fact that the same ambassador in Caracas has expressed in one of the private WhatsApp messages that the whole country ended up reading, that he can tell who contributed 15 billion to the presidential campaign. But very especially that in this vociferation it has been heard that Mr. Prada, Minister of the Interior, enriched himself by exercising his position, and that these days it has been known of a contract for more than 60 billion awarded by finger from that ministry.

All this increases the mystery about what the ambassador can still tell or keep quiet about. And, even more, it prolongs the tug-of-war on whether the judicial processes that led Benedetti from before go and return from the Prosecutor’s Office to the Court.

The mystery, however, can be solved with an act of prescription or an inhibitory one and a return of Benedetti as a prodigal son to Petro, taking charge of the essential functions that Roy Barreras did.

Anything can happen in the unknown dimension with which the country is managed from Casa de Nariño or Semana magazine.

