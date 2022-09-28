In 1969, after the success of Easy rider, a film that had become a countercultural phenomenon in both the United States and Europe, Peter Fonda, co-star and scriptwriter with director Dennis Hopper, has a free hand in Hollywood. It’s not hard for him to get full artistic control over his new work from Universal Studios: The hired hand (in Italian The return of Harry Collings).

The film, of which Fonda is the director and protagonist, is written with the Scottish writer Alan Sharp and is a strange intimate and bitter western, halfway between genre cinema and New American cinema. It is a story without heroes and without happy ending, with silent, rustic and desperate characters, immersed in a wonderful and merciless landscape. There is talk of friendship, of pride, of a taciturn couple who move away and find themselves, against the backdrop of a greedy and violent society. The first thing that strikes the film, even before the plot and the almost sculptural presence of the characters, is the light that when it hits the faces, the hair, the leaves gives life to sequences that could look like impressionist paintings on film or prolonged LSD trips. .

The director of photography, Vilmos Zsigmond, saw precisely in this use of light the first reason for the film’s failure as a western: “It was too true, it looked like a European film,” he said years later. And it is, revised today, even too psychedelic and Arcadian with its dilated times and the spasmodic attention for every slightest sparkle among the leaves or lapping of water. It is to all intents and purposes a dazed, indecipherable “western hippy”. Obviously it is precisely these characteristics that make it such a memorable failure. Only in 2001 was it re-evaluated and properly rediscovered.

Another memorable element of The hired hand is his soundtrack, entirely composed and created by the folk musician and guitarist Bruce Langhorne (1938-2017). The studios oppose Peter Fonda’s choice because they have never heard of Langhorne, but for Fonda it is enough to say that he had played with Bob Dylan in Bringing it all back home and that song Mr Tambourine man it was inspired by him beating a large Turkish frame drum remade in a shop in Greenwich village in the studio. Langhorne, who is missing two and a half fingers from an accident as a child, had played with the whole scene in the Village and is in effect one of the forgotten fathers of folk rock.