The names of Kaon and Noor Jahan

This is a reminder of the 90s, we children went to Islamabad zoo. In the golden winter sun, a gigantic elephant, chained to a few walls, was swaying in a frenzy. As soon as he saw it, a strange feeling came over his heart. Loneliness and sorrow, if embodied, will take the form of this elephant. It was an elephant crow.

After several hundred years of Kawn’s solitude, an elephant named Hayley was brought along with her, but she also died after some time and Kawn was left alone again.

At last Kavan’s lonely voice was heard and this silence echoed in such a way that the whole world responded. Kaon has been declared as the loneliest animal in the world and thanks to the donations and efforts of several animal rights organizations, the poor Kaon has been taken to an elephant sanctuary in Cambodia.

Kawan was from that breed of elephants which suffer from mastitis for some months of the year. During this period, a bitter substance flows from its eyes and ears and enters its mouth, which greatly disturbs the elephant, but the wise Mahavat, even at this time, takes care of the elephant.

Today, Kavan lives in his 58-acre forest with his two daughters, Diplo and Saraya Mia.

A few years ago, while traveling in Cambodia, I started looking at the social media page of this sanctuary. Today my day starts with watching Kavan’s breakfast video there.

How happy the world‘s loneliest elephant is now, it was only yesterday when I saw him sitting on the edge of the water tank and throwing water on himself. Kawan still has masticatory seizures, but during this period he is better housed rather than chained and provided with a special environment until the seizures pass.

Kawan was gifted to Pakistan by the Sri Lankan government in 1985 (File photo: Reuters) See also Strambinaria edition number 5 in September

Kavan doesn’t think anything of me, but I get news about him every day, seeing him wandering around in the forest seems to lighten the burden of a sin. On the same page, I saw another post of Four Paws between Kavan’s day and night.

It was the ‘Nurjahan’ of Karachi Zoo. Where Noor was lying helpless and the four-pawwale are petitioning for Madhu Bala, the second elephant left in the Karachi Zoo, to be taken out of the ‘hell’ of the Karachi Zoo and transferred to a better place.

Seeing the condition of Noorjahan, he showed his heart, just as his heart was bursting for Kawan. Noor Jahan has reached the health of an ICU patient. It is impossible to save him, but shouldn’t Madhu Bala be removed from here and sent to a better place?

Madhu Bala is an elephant of African descent and Karachi Zoo has the same conditions as the rest of the city. Here, humans are being crushed in flour mills, who will take care of these animals from foreign lands? Everyone is twirling their mustaches and patting their stomachs.

Why stop at the elephants of Karachi, let’s look at the condition of the zoos of the whole country. I have mentioned many times in my columns that should there be a zoo? I never understood the zoo in my childhood and I can’t understand the spectacle today.

Some wild animals are abducted from their homes and locked in cages so that our children can applaud them. They can play these claps even after seeing us and their other relatives, so what is the need for this cruelty to animals?

If the intention is that in this way the next generation will know about animals, dear! The knowledge of the next generation about the animals living in its own area, nay, in its own neighborhood, was opened yesterday. A Musk Baloo or Bri, which is found in the jungles of Islamabad, entered the Parliament House yesterday.

Of course, either a farmhouse society is being built on his house or some other damage has been done to his habitat.

All our media was calling this evil wild animal, wild animal. Did Swadesh get any benefit from catching animals and building a zoo?

Learn to love nature. End the cruelty of the zoo and teach your children to love the peepals that grow out of your walls and the cuckoos that coo on the mango tree. Teach respect for the animals in the surrounding forests and their habitats. Let them inherit the love of animals that guarantees the delicate balance between man and nature.

Note: This article is based on the personal opinion of the columnist, with which Independent Urdu does not have to agree.