The names of the director present the documentary “White Lies”

Hespress – Manal Lotfy

Yesterday evening, Wednesday, Moroccan director Asmaa El Moudir presented her film “White Lies” at the International Cannes Festival as part of the “Un Certain Regard” segment, which this year includes three films by Moroccan directors.

The young Moroccan director starred on the red carpet of the major cinematic event, accompanied by her documentary film crew, consisting of her family members and neighbors, whom she was keen to highlight in this tape, which she worked on over the course of ten years of her life, coinciding with the period of her formation and studies.

Asmaa Al-Moderr dives, during 93 minutes of her documentary, into the worlds of her childhood in her parents’ home and her memories, where she tells about her journey back to her home in the Moroccan city of Casablanca to help her parents move to another house, to find a picture of children smiling in a school yard, and on the edge of the picture frame pulling her. A young girl sits on a chair looking shyly at the camera, so the Moroccan director uses her camera and moves from this image to shed light on the wounds associated with the “bread uprising” in 1981, which silently marked an important period in the history of Morocco.

Director Asmaa Al-Modir highlighted, in a previous interview with Hespress, that she draws inspiration from photographs for her films. Her motto in the work is “behind every photo, there is a story,” which is the motto adopted by Al-Jazeera Documentary, with which the latter works, noting that the story is told in a different way and from each person’s point of view.

The director explained that the presence of Moroccan cinematic productions in international demonstrations is a very difficult equation, and it is not easy to achieve it. Therefore, she is keen to applaud and support those who can reach it, and she is happy when she watches a film that represents Moroccans in an international forum.