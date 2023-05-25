Home » The names of the director present the documentary “White Lies”
News

The names of the director present the documentary “White Lies”

by admin
The names of the director present the documentary “White Lies”
Photo: festival page

Hespress – Manal LotfyThursday 25 May 2023 – 19:03

Yesterday evening, Wednesday, Moroccan director Asmaa El Moudir presented her film “White Lies” at the International Cannes Festival as part of the “Un Certain Regard” segment, which this year includes three films by Moroccan directors.

The young Moroccan director starred on the red carpet of the major cinematic event, accompanied by her documentary film crew, consisting of her family members and neighbors, whom she was keen to highlight in this tape, which she worked on over the course of ten years of her life, coinciding with the period of her formation and studies.

Asmaa Al-Moderr dives, during 93 minutes of her documentary, into the worlds of her childhood in her parents’ home and her memories, where she tells about her journey back to her home in the Moroccan city of Casablanca to help her parents move to another house, to find a picture of children smiling in a school yard, and on the edge of the picture frame pulling her. A young girl sits on a chair looking shyly at the camera, so the Moroccan director uses her camera and moves from this image to shed light on the wounds associated with the “bread uprising” in 1981, which silently marked an important period in the history of Morocco.

Director Asmaa Al-Modir highlighted, in a previous interview with Hespress, that she draws inspiration from photographs for her films. Her motto in the work is “behind every photo, there is a story,” which is the motto adopted by Al-Jazeera Documentary, with which the latter works, noting that the story is told in a different way and from each person’s point of view.

The director explained that the presence of Moroccan cinematic productions in international demonstrations is a very difficult equation, and it is not easy to achieve it. Therefore, she is keen to applaud and support those who can reach it, and she is happy when she watches a film that represents Moroccans in an international forum.

Director names white lie cannes

See also  French cinema will be the protagonist at FICCI 2023

You may also like

Belarus deploys Russian nuclear weapons on its soil…...

London: Car crashes into fence in front of...

Miguel Polo Polo harshly questioned the management of...

Dutch Foreign Minister’s visit to China and Qin...

[포토] 3rd launch of Korean launch vehicle Nuri,...

Ostholstein: Cyclists critically injured when crossing the road

As of today, coverage quotas will be enabled...

Have you woken up at this point or...

Peace talks with the ELN in Havana continue...

Long-term solutions instead of quick draft legislation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy