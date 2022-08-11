The Carabinieri dei Nas between July and August inspected 288 structures, including water parks and swimming pools used for recreational purposes: of these 83 were found to be irregular, or 28%. Ten structures have been closed due to “serious problems considered incompatible with the continuation of the play activity and with the frequentation of users”. Among these, in 4 episodes in the provinces of Messina, Viterbo and Latina, the controls revealed “high contents of fecal coliforms and bacterial loads, such as to make the water dangerous for human health due to the potential risk of toxic infections”.

In total 83 irregularities were found and this led to the contestation of 108 criminal and administrative sanctions for over 40 thousand euros.

Poor hygiene and expired food

The violations also concerned situations of non-compliance with the safety regulations in the workplace and prevention of the risks of use of the facilities by users, including measures to contain the epidemic spread of Covid-19, such as the absence of information signs for patrons and the lack of periodic cleaning and sanitization. At the refreshment points inside the structures, more than 250 kg of food were seized, intended for supply to customers, results expired and without traceability, as well as hygienic and structural deficiencies in the meal preparation environments, often remedied in confined spaces , without the minimum requirements to ensure optimal operating and maintenance conditions