The National Agency for Water and Forests and the European Union commemorate the International Day for Biological Diversity and its Protection in Agadir

Written by Muhammad Al-Durahim

In commemoration of the International Day for Biological Diversity, the Director General of the National Agency for Water and Forests, Abderrahim Houmi, accompanied by the Ambassador of the European Union to Morocco, Patricia Lembert-Coussac, and a delegation of 9 ambassadors representing the member states of the European Union accredited to Morocco, paid a field visit to the Souss-Massa National Park in Agadir on Tuesday, May 23. 2023.

This visit allowed us to get acquainted closely with the various programs used to preserve the species of extinct and resettled animals, such as the oryx, the oryx, and the red-necked ostrich. It was also an opportunity to visit the Wadi Massa Ramsar site to discover the distinguished group of migratory birds that it shelters.

On the other hand, this field tour of the park made it possible to visit the Environmental Museum, which was recently occupied and ready. Through it, the delegation was able to identify the plants and animals present in the park, such as the bald ibis, which is a species of great symbolism at the national level, and Morocco is the only home to the last wild gatherings of it at the global level. With this, the Environmental Museum of the Souss-Massa Park will be a jewel, which will illuminate the environmental awareness of its visitors, and will form an infrastructure to receive ecotourism and awareness of nature protection in general, and the Souss-Massa Park in particular.

It should be noted that the outcome of cooperation between Morocco and the European Union in the forest sector has resulted in a set of programs and projects that have been activated on the ground with European partners on climate change, conservation of biological diversity, management of protected areas, combating desertification, and other projects of utmost importance. .

Perhaps the new program called “Green Earth” at the end of 2022 with the support of the European Union is the best example of the extent of the European Union’s support for the “Morocco Forests 2020-2030” strategy by promoting ecological transformation aimed at creating adequate job opportunities in line with the context of forest development. .

The commemoration of this annual Day of Biological Diversity constituted an opportunity for the National Agency for Water and Forests to highlight the efforts exerted in the field of preserving endangered species and developing a network of protected areas, which constitute a major building block for the program for the conservation of biological diversity. In this context, it should be noted that the efforts that have been made and the projects that have been completed, or are in the process of being completed, fall within the framework of the “Forests of Morocco 2020-2030” strategy launched by His Majesty the King, may God assist him, on February 13, 2020, which constitutes a turning point. Important in forest management in general and the preservation of biodiversity in particular by contributing significantly to the implementation of the new global framework for biodiversity beyond the year 2020. Therefore, the strategy “Forests of Morocco 2020-2030” is an important tool in the implementation of the new global framework for biodiversity for the year 2020. After the year 2020, which plans to conserve at least 30% of the terrestrial and marine areas through protected area systems and other effective conservation plans and programmes.

To this end, the National Agency for Water and Forests works with its accredited partners, especially the European Union, to develop programs to preserve existing national parks and promote ecotourism, as well as to strengthen and strengthen existing wildlife conservation programs and expand their scope to include other endangered or extinct species. It is also seeking, and intends to initiate the establishment of new protected areas and the development of an information system related to the natural heritage and allow the scientific and technical community to mobilize and unite around one goal, which is the preservation of nature.