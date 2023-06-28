The National Assembly votes two texts to make the education and digital sectors in Togo more dynamic

The deputies gathered in plenary session on June 27, 2023 unanimously voted two bills in promising sectors: education and digital technology.

The first text authorizes the ratification of the constituent charter of the Organization for Educational Cooperation (OCE), adopted on January 29, 2020 in Djibouti. This is an opportunity for the country to reaffirm its commitment to balanced and inclusive education around the world. Moreover, through this ratification, the country, we are informed, “will benefit from technical and financial assistance, in particular by building the capacities of education stakeholders through cooperation and exchanges in the field of education. , through appropriate platforms and mechanisms, as well as through the mobilization of financial resources for the education sector”.

As for the second, it modifies law n ° 2017-007 of June 22, 2017 relating to electronic transactions. The implementation of the government strategy, it is emphasized, requires the definition of a coherent legal framework which involves the modification of certain existing texts in order to adapt them to digital transformation projects. In fact, the revision of the existing law on electronic transactions is in line with the strategic plan “Togo 2025”, the roadmap (FDR 2025) and the strategy for the digital transformation of Togo by 2025 “Strategy Togo Digital 2025”.

The President of the National Assembly, Yawa Djigbodi Tsègan, at the end of the votes, expressed her gratitude to her fellow deputies by emphasizing the merit of the laws voted. She took the opportunity to salute the advances in the education sector, the remarkable innovations and the obvious rigor therein. “We are committed to continuing to participate actively in the modernization of this fundamental sector, essential to the training of the elite of our country”, indicated Yawa Djigbodi Tsègan, President of the National Assembly.

Also present at the session were the Minister of Digital Economy and Digital Transformation, Cina Lawson; the minister of primary, secondary, technical education and crafts, Prof. Dodzi Komla Kokoroko; and the Minister of Human Rights, Citizenship Training and Relations with the Institutions of the Republic, Trimua Christian Eninam.

