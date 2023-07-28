Home » The National Association of the National Airports Office corresponds to the Director General of the Office
The National Association of the National Airports Office corresponds to the Director General of the Office

2023 Jul 28

Demands the payment of transportation compensation to the frameworks and employees of the office, as committed to by the administration


Electronic flag – Rabat

The National Union of the National Office of Airports of the General Union of Workers in Morocco sent a letter of demand to the Director General of the National Office of Airports, a copy of which is available “Al-Alam” and the subject of the union letter is the payment of transportation compensation to the frameworks and employees of the office, as the administration has committed to that..

This is what was stated in the message of the National Association of Airports:

“In accordance with the procedure dated June 13, 2023, related to the placement of applications for frameworks and employees of the organization in order to benefit from transportation compensation, which June 30 was set as the last date for its placement, the members of the National Union of Airports affiliated under the banner of the General Union of Workers in Morocco have the honor to request your honor to give your orders to the competent interests of For the payment of dues related to this compensation.

Mrs. Director-General, we remind you in this section that the disbursement of these dues as soon as possible has become an urgent matter, as required by professional circumstances and the exceptional work that requires workers and employees to stay in their workplaces for additional hours over their normal time, which requires them to use their own means of transportation.


