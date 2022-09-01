In the past two days, the extreme high temperature weather has finally passed, and the 41-day high temperature warning issued by the Central Meteorological Observatory has finally been lifted. However, the high temperature weather in many areas did not fall back slowly, but suddenly fell off a cliff. For example, in Zhengzhou, the high temperature suddenly dropped from nearly 40 ℃ to less than 20 ℃, and everyone could not stand it.

With the large-scale changes in weather, China Weather Network has also produced a map of the national autumn process.Come see what season is your home now?

From the process map, as of August 30,Northeast China, most of Northwest my country, and western and northern North China have entered the “threshold” of autumn, and the frontier of autumn has reached northern Hebei, Shanxi, southern Shaanxi and southern Gansu.

Among the big cities, Harbin, Changchun, Shenyang, Hohhot, Yinchuan, Urumqi, Lanzhou, Taiyuan and other places have already entered the autumn.

Autumn came early in the northeastern region. According to meteorological analysts, since August this year, the northeastern region has been frequently affected by cold air and the temperature is low. Therefore, autumn in this area began early in early and mid-August, about ten days earlier than normal. .

The territory of autumn this week may continue to expand to the south, the temperature difference between day and night in the north will increase, and the autumn will be stronger.

However, most of the southern regions will not start the autumn process for the time being.

From a long-term perspective, the autumn in Jianghan and Jianghuai areas will not start until mid-September; Jiangnan and other places will not start the autumn process until October.However, the daily maximum temperature will drop to around 30°C or lower, the humidity will also drop significantly, and the sultry feeling will gradually disappear.

I would also like to remind everyone that the temperature difference between day and night has gradually widened recently. Friends in the north remember to bring a jacket before going to work to prevent colds and illnesses caused by cold weather in the morning and evening.