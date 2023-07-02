The National Beach Soccer Stadium is inaugurated inside the Flor Blanca Sports Complex

This Sunday, June 2, the Vice President of the Republic, Félix Ulloa, together with the president of the Organizing Committee of the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, Yamil Bukele, participated in the inauguration of the Beach Sports Stadium, inside the Sports Complex White flower.

“The stage has the capacity to accommodate 2,000 people. The court has 1,000 m3 of sand, and powerful 1500 W lights and dressing rooms equipped for players. In addition, there is a VIP box, a multipurpose room, and six batteries of public bathrooms,” the authorities reported.

This scenario will begin to be used this same day, with the beach soccer tournament of the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023, where the selected player will face Venezuela at 6 pm.

This stadium has a construction area of ​​14,600m2 and four levels, three of which are parking lots with capacity for more than 250 vehicles, while the fourth level houses the main stage.

The stage has the capacity to accommodate 2,000 people. The… pic.twitter.com/cFsDW0AKAR — Yamil Bukele (@ybukele) July 2, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

