Home » The National Beach Soccer Stadium is inaugurated inside the Flor Blanca Sports Complex
News

The National Beach Soccer Stadium is inaugurated inside the Flor Blanca Sports Complex

by admin
The National Beach Soccer Stadium is inaugurated inside the Flor Blanca Sports Complex

This Sunday, June 2, the Vice President of the Republic, Félix Ulloa, together with the president of the Organizing Committee of the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, Yamil Bukele, participated in the inauguration of the Beach Sports Stadium, inside the Sports Complex White flower.

“The stage has the capacity to accommodate 2,000 people. The court has 1,000 m3 of sand, and powerful 1500 W lights and dressing rooms equipped for players. In addition, there is a VIP box, a multipurpose room, and six batteries of public bathrooms,” the authorities reported.

This scenario will begin to be used this same day, with the beach soccer tournament of the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023, where the selected player will face Venezuela at 6 pm.

See also  Rob Brezsny Sagittarius Horoscope November 17/23, 2022

You may also like

vittoria al Beach Pro Tour Future

The pride of a region

Joy and frustration Ferrari: “The updates work”

LEA OUR CHILDREN – Filming of the second...

UN condemns attack in which members of the...

110 representatives of the country are threatened

Polygon Labs Unveils More Details About Polygon 2.0...

Work continues in Balbanera-Pallatanga-Cumandá

Traffic Stop in West El Paso Leads to...

Peak hours and regional plate to enter Bogotá...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy