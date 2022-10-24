Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 24th. On the afternoon of the 24th, the Party Group of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference held a collective study of the theoretical study center group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and convey the importance of General Secretary Xi Jinping at the First Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. Spirit of speech. Wang Yang, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

On the afternoon of October 24, the Party Group of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference held a collective study of the theoretical study center group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and convey the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the 1st Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. Wang Yang, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Weibing

The meeting stated that it fully supports the report made by Comrade Xi Jinping on behalf of the 19th Central Committee and the resolutions passed by the conference, and firmly believes that the new central leadership with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core will definitely lead the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to create a new era. new brilliance.

The meeting held that the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping is a political declaration and a program of action to hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and write a new chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Inspiring the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to forge ahead in a new journey and make contributions to a new era will surely further gather the mighty might of all Chinese sons and daughters to unite and strive for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The meeting believed that the great change in the new era lies in the fact that the party establishes the core position of Comrade Xi Jinping’s Party Central Committee and the core position of the whole party, and establishes the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core coordinated the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes in the world unseen in a century, united and led the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups to forge ahead with determination and courage, and withstood the test of risks and challenges from many aspects. , to promote the cause of the party and the country to achieve historic achievements and historical changes, and to promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation into an irreversible historical process.

The meeting emphasized that to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must closely focus on the central task of the party in the new era, gather consensus and joint efforts in solidarity and struggle, and form a vivid situation of thinking in one place and working hard in one place. The CPPCC should take the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as a major political task at present and in the future, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and do To the “two maintenance”, guide the members with Xi Jinping’s ideological education on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and continuously enhance the consciousness of thought and action. It is necessary to adhere to the development of people’s democracy in the whole process, focus on the major decision-making arrangements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, give full play to the role of the People’s Political Consultative Conference as a special consultative body, strengthen the construction of institutionalized, standardized and procedural functions, and improve the level of advice and consensus building, so as to build a society in an all-round way. Contribute wisdom and strength to the modernization of the country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Zhang Qingli, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and deputy secretary of the party group, Liu Qibao, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and members of the party group, Liu Qibao, Lu Zhangong, Ma Biao, Xia Baolong, Li Bin, Battelle, Wang Yongqing, and He Lifeng attended the meeting and delivered speeches. Members of the CPPCC National Committee’s leading party group and the responsible comrades of the sub-party groups of various special committees participated in the study.