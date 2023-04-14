Sudani Net:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

National Conference

An important statement on developments in the security and political situation in the country

The Almighty said: (And fear a trial that will not afflict those who wronged you exclusively, and know that God is severe in punishment (25) (Al-Anfal)

Honorable citizens

The National Congress is following with great concern the outcome of the security and political situation in the country, especially after the escalation of disagreement and tension between the People’s Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

Honorable citizens

The National Congress, while sounding the alarm for the threats of disagreement between the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, calls on the political parties to overcome the state of fragmentation, fragmentation and division, and to gather the diaspora of the people of Sudan so that the country does not enter into the midst of civil war. Taking into account the country’s sovereignty and security, and calling on it to overcome the state of disagreement, prioritizing the public interest over the private, taking care of people’s livelihood, and emphasizing that the homeland’s sovereignty, security, and stability are above all.

Honorable citizens

The National Congress confirms that adopting the principle of dialogue and consensus is the only way out to spare our country the dangers of collapse, division and fragmentation.

With this, he renews his call to:

The armed forces and rapid support to arbitrate the voice of reason and miss the opportunity for some external forces lurking in Sudan and its people, and panting to impose creative chaos in it and spread turmoil and instability.

Directing efforts to support security, extend national sovereignty, and deepen the meanings of unifying unity among the countrymen and its components.

The armed forces and the regular apparatus stand at the same distance from everyone, which leads to the desired national consensus.

Rejecting hate speech and overcoming the policy of exclusion and rejection pursued by some political forces.

Bypassing the framework agreement and initiating a national dialogue that organizes all political currents, social and civil entities, factional and professional sectors, and civil society organizations, leading to free and fair elections in which the people decide who will rule them through the ballot box.

God is great and glory to Sudan

National Congress_Khartoum

April 13, 2023

